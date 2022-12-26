Read full article on original website
Related
Under-fire Hammers boss David Moyes insists 'I've got great support' from West Ham board
KIERAN GILL: Yet Moyes was matter-of-fact in the face of adversity, as the 59-year-old Scot insisted that he is under as much pressure as the next Premier League manager,
Jurgen Klopp is ready for a spectacular battle for the top four in the Premier League this season
JOE BERNSTEIN: Klopp's side face Leicester on Friday night five points off a Champions League spot , with the German working on the basis of five clubs fighting for two places
BBC
'The players have got to really believe in themselves'
Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.
Popculture
Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex
A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
Hartlepool boss admits he has 'apologised' to Sunderland about youngster
19-year-old back at Sunderland after botched loan move.
Comments / 0