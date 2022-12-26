ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Gators sign versatile defensive back group

Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ruth, Ingram tops in Class 1R

Following its first state football title in program history, Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth and Cornelius Ingram have been named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1R Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, Ingram led his team to a 12-0 record and the Class 1R state...
HAWTHORNE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host youth, teen basketball leagues

The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is preparing to host fun and competitive basketball leagues for local children and teenagers. The Jr. Hoopz basketball league (ages 5 to 12) will be held on Monday, January 9 through Friday, February 24. This league will focus on the fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship of basketball.
OCALA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WCJB

Ability Housing lays out bill for denied Dogwood Village development

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County taxpayers may be on the hook for $15 million following the County Commissions’ decision to deny an affordable housing project in east Gainesville. Ability Housing President Shannon Nazworth sent commissioners a letter today outlining the costs they incurred for developing the proposed Dogwood...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
