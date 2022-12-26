Read full article on original website
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Gators sign versatile defensive back group
Florida’s defensive back class is considered to be a strength in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Although Billy Napier and his staff didn’t land top targets in Cormani McClain and Desmond Ricks, there’s still several players that could earn early playing time for the Gators. This group has great length, speed, and versatility.
Florida Football: Report card for Gators offensive coaches in 2022
We have made it to the end of 2022 and it’s time to hand out grades for everyone with Florida football. We previously gave out grades to everyone on the defensive staff, and as you can imagine they weren’t great. The offensive for the Gators deserved a better...
Florida football: Eugene Wilson is a hidden gem for the Gators
Florida football signed lots of elite talent during the Early Signing Period, led by 5-star QB Jaden Rashada. But one recruit that was outside of 247 Sports’ top 100 that’s starting to get a little more recognition is 4-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a blazing-fast...
Steven Pearl on Florida HC Todd Golden: 'This one is tough. He's family'
The Auburn Tigers take on Florida tonight in a battle against a former assistant coach.
Florida football: Did impatience cost the Gators Sam Hartman?
Florida football has already landed their transfer portal QB in Graham Mertz. And while Mertz isn’t necessarily a fan favorite to this point, he’s just about locked in to be the Gators’ QB next season. But this morning, Sam Hartman announced that he would be entering the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ruth, Ingram tops in Class 1R
Following its first state football title in program history, Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth and Cornelius Ingram have been named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1R Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, Ingram led his team to a 12-0 record and the Class 1R state...
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Rehearing Denied In University Of Florida COVID Shutdown Case
The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas
WCJB
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses goals and expectations for his term
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville mayor-elect Harvey ward is speaking about his goals. TV20′s Taylor Simpson spoke with him about some topics he would like to work on around Gainesville.
Body cam video shows Florida deputy stop snake, hawk from killing each other
Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk.
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Preparing food for the week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What you eat is just as important as physical exercise. On this weeks Gainesville, Health and Fitness learn an easy way to prepare food for the week.
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
WCJB
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
ocala-news.com
Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host youth, teen basketball leagues
The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is preparing to host fun and competitive basketball leagues for local children and teenagers. The Jr. Hoopz basketball league (ages 5 to 12) will be held on Monday, January 9 through Friday, February 24. This league will focus on the fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship of basketball.
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
WCJB
Ability Housing lays out bill for denied Dogwood Village development
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County taxpayers may be on the hook for $15 million following the County Commissions’ decision to deny an affordable housing project in east Gainesville. Ability Housing President Shannon Nazworth sent commissioners a letter today outlining the costs they incurred for developing the proposed Dogwood...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness to 1993 cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 29 years since a man’s body was found in Alachua County and Sheriff’s deputies are still hoping to solve the case. Deputies say a body was found in the woods near State Road 24 and Northeast 69th Avenue on December 29th, 1993.
