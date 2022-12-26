ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Yardbarker

Tottenham preparing a top offer for Juventus midfielder

Juventus could face a difficult battle in keeping Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window as he runs down his contract. It is very unlikely that he will extend his deal at Juve, and the Bianconeri are enjoying arguably his best season since he moved to the club. It seems...
Yardbarker

La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
Yardbarker

Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners

Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Yardbarker

Pundit says Juventus target is the best in his position in Serie A

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has branded Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the best midfielder in Serie A. The Serbian has been one of the finest in the league for Lazio since he moved to the competition and Juve has been trailing him. The Bianconeri now sense a good chance to...
Yardbarker

Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus

Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent. The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad. Juve is hopeful...
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema’s agent continues beef with France coach Didier Deschamps

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has retired from France duty, but that does not mean the drama surrounding his presence is over. A number of reports have come out about Benzema’s presence at the World Cup. Benzema had a muscle injury just before the start of France’s campaign which was due to keep him out for a couple of weeks, however Deschamps sent him home immediately.

