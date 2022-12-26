Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid plans for January transfer window
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Real Madrid's transfer plans for the January window.
Yardbarker
Tottenham preparing a top offer for Juventus midfielder
Juventus could face a difficult battle in keeping Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window as he runs down his contract. It is very unlikely that he will extend his deal at Juve, and the Bianconeri are enjoying arguably his best season since he moved to the club. It seems...
Man Utd set to open talks with Marcus Rashford over long-term deal with Ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with rejuvenated star
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to hold talks with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal, reports suggest. Rashford has drastically improved under United manager Erik ten Hag as he has already amassed five goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red...
Yardbarker
La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners
Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Yardbarker
Pundit says Juventus target is the best in his position in Serie A
Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has branded Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic the best midfielder in Serie A. The Serbian has been one of the finest in the league for Lazio since he moved to the competition and Juve has been trailing him. The Bianconeri now sense a good chance to...
Yardbarker
Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus
Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent. The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad. Juve is hopeful...
Man Utd ‘line up Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in huge summer transfer’ as Ten Hag looks to strengthen defence
MANCHESTER UNITED are preparing a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to reports. Erik ten Hag is actively looking to strengthen his defence ahead of next season and the South Korean star has emerged as a potential addition. Kim only arrived in Italy in July, but his form...
Yardbarker
Ex-Inter Milan & AC Milan Director Massimiliano Mirabelli: “Nerazzurri Can’t Not Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract”
Former Inter and AC Milan and current Padovan director Massimiliano Mirabelli feels that it would be unacceptable if the Nerazzurri were to fail to extend defender Milan Skriniar’s contract. Speaking to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the former Inter executive predicted that the 27-year-old would decide to extend his deal...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema’s agent continues beef with France coach Didier Deschamps
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has retired from France duty, but that does not mean the drama surrounding his presence is over. A number of reports have come out about Benzema’s presence at the World Cup. Benzema had a muscle injury just before the start of France’s campaign which was due to keep him out for a couple of weeks, however Deschamps sent him home immediately.
