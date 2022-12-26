Read full article on original website
Related
Jurgen Klopp is ready for a spectacular battle for the top four in the Premier League this season
JOE BERNSTEIN: Klopp's side face Leicester on Friday night five points off a Champions League spot , with the German working on the basis of five clubs fighting for two places
Soccer-Lens falter in title race after draw at Nice, Marseille hit six
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Second-placed Lens were held to a 0-0 draw at mid-table Nice on Thursday as they failed to keep pace with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain who won on their return after the World Cup break.
Comments / 0