ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 2-Word Message Heading Into Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a massive come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Down 10 in the fourth quarter, they were able to rally to win in overtime by three, 19-16. The win got them to 7-8 overall as they continue to hold a one-game lead for first place in the NFC South.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers

The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear

The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023

We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team. Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero’s good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league’s top defenses. It’s how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Miami football staff busy sending out 2024 offers

With the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class completed last week, the Miami football staff has been busy sending out 2024 offers. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal has led the busy week for the Hurricanes with multiple recruits posting offers from Miami to Twitter. Miami signed five OL in the class of 2023.
CORAL GABLES, FL
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski clears up NFL return rumors

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski sparked speculation about a potential NFL return last week, tweeting: “I’m kinda bored.”. It turns out that was just a promotional stunt for a partnership with FanDuel, but Gronkowski further cleared the air about a potential NFL return in an interview on Monday.
FanSided

Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up

The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy