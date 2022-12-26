Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
Yardbarker
Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé
Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game Since World Cup
Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.
Watch Neymar Assist Marquinhos For PSG Goal As Brazil Duo Look To Put World Cup Heartbreak Behind Them
Neymar and Marquinhos were both all smiles on Wednesday night after combining to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.
FOX Sports
Argentina gives EA Sports FIFA fourth straight correct World Cup winner prediction
EA Sports FIFA is going out with a bang. The internationally popular soccer video game will be rebranded EA Sports FC starting next year due to the end of a longtime agreement between Electronic Arts and FIFA. But if this is the last time the game gets a chance to feature men's World Cup teams and simulate the tournament, it could not have gone any better.
