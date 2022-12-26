ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan

Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé

Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
Argentina gives EA Sports FIFA fourth straight correct World Cup winner prediction

EA Sports FIFA is going out with a bang. The internationally popular soccer video game will be rebranded EA Sports FC starting next year due to the end of a longtime agreement between Electronic Arts and FIFA. But if this is the last time the game gets a chance to feature men's World Cup teams and simulate the tournament, it could not have gone any better.

