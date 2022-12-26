Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Gets Real After Loss To Suns: "When We Get Talked Back To, We Just Freeze Up..."
Dillon Brooks throws shade at his own team after second straight loss.
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
It’s a cold Christmas in Miami. When will it warm up? What about Monday and beyond?
It’s Christmas Day. And it’s cold. At least for South Florida.
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Isiah Thomas thinks LeBron and Kevin Durant deserve more respect for the amount of money they made for the NBA
Thomas explains why Durant and LeBron are underappreciated now in terms of the impact they had on the NBA, similar to the one Michael Jordan had during his time
Miami football best 2023 recruiting class under 1st year head coach
After closing strong in the week prior to the National Early Signing Period beginning Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program has the best 2023 signing class among schools with coaches who just completed their first year. Miami has the fourth-best 2023 class overall behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Unsigned...
Miami football plan B if Cormani McClain signs elsewhere
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain remains committed to the Miami football program after not signing a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing Period last week. Gaby Urrutia of Inside the U reported on Thursday that Miami has an alternative if McClain signs with another college football program. Four-star...
Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees
Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle
CaneSport is doing an in-depth evaluation of this year’s commits to assign letter grades at each position. Today it's the DL's turn.
College Football Promo Code: How Ohio State Fans Can Get $500 Today
The big day is almost here, Buckeyes fans! Ohio launches legal sports betting on Sunday, January 1, and you’ve got $500 in bet credits waiting for you to claim! You’re nearly out of time, but three spectacular sportsbook promos are still available. See below how each great promo...
Miami offers 3-star 2024 IOL Jake Guarnera
Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Ponte Vedra three-star interior offensive lineman Jake Guarnera received an offer from Miami Wednesday morning. He announced the news on Twitter. Guarnera is the No. 370 overall prospect and No. 29 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 56 player in Florida.
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos
Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
