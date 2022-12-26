Read full article on original website
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star
The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
Yardbarker
La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
Yardbarker
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal
Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Cristiano Ronaldo calls him 'Texas Boy' but Germany made USMNT star Weston McKennie love soccer
Like most kids born in Texas, football was one of Weston McKennie's first loves. But when he moved to Germany at the age of six, soccer took over.
FOX Sports
'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death
On the heels of one of the most memorable World Cups in history, the global soccer community was drawn together again on Thursday upon news that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82. Pelé won three World Cups in his playing days and is considered...
