The Washington Informer

Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star

The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Yardbarker

La Liga: Report Reveals Real Madrid’s Stance on Future Pursuit of Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe spurned Real Madrid this summer when the 24-year-old opted to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a plethora of backlash from Los Blancos supporters. However, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Mbappe even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina on Dec. 18, where...
Yardbarker

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal

Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
FOX Sports

'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death

On the heels of one of the most memorable World Cups in history, the global soccer community was drawn together again on Thursday upon news that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82. Pelé won three World Cups in his playing days and is considered...

