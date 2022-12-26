Read full article on original website
Related
Wigan 1-4 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Sunderland finish 2022 in style
Who impressed and who didn't as Sunderland thrashed Wigan.
Pelé, Brazilian Soccer Icon, Dead At 82
Three-time World Cup winner and one of the most influential figures within his sport, Brazilian soccer star Pelé has died at the age of 82. The icon’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of family members holding Pelé’s hands as he lay in bed. More from VIBE.comJo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Thom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 “Everything that we are, is thanks to you,” she captioned the photo. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” CNN reports that the athlete — born Edson...
Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
SAO PAULO — (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
Miami Herald
Pelé had a connection with Miami and Fort Lauderdale. He even posed with Romero Britto
Pelé was the Brazilian king of soccer who won three World Cups. But he also played for the New York Cosmos at the end of his career and made several visits to South Florida to promote the beautiful game.
Comments / 0