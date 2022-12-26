Three-time World Cup winner and one of the most influential figures within his sport, Brazilian soccer star Pelé has died at the age of 82. The icon’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of family members holding Pelé’s hands as he lay in bed. More from VIBE.comJo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Thom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 “Everything that we are, is thanks to you,” she captioned the photo. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” CNN reports that the athlete — born Edson...

