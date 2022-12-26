ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Pelé, Brazilian Soccer Icon, Dead At 82

Three-time World Cup winner and one of the most influential figures within his sport, Brazilian soccer star Pelé has died at the age of 82. The icon’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of family members holding Pelé’s hands as he lay in bed. More from VIBE.comJo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Thom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 “Everything that we are, is thanks to you,” she captioned the photo. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” CNN reports that the athlete — born Edson...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos

SAO PAULO — (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy