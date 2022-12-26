ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing

By Madison Williams
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left.

The Broncos reportedly named senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Schefter reported that the Denver roster was told of Rosburg’s promotion shortly after the news of Hackett’s firing was released.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was first offered the interim role, but he turned it down since he thought the team should focus on improving the defense in the final two weeks.

Rosburg was hired by Hackett this season to help out with clock management strategy. He began working in the NFL back in the 2001 season, working as a special teams coordinator for the Browns until ’06 and then with the Falcons in ’07. His longest tenure was with the Ravens from ’08 to ’18.

The coach then didn’t work in the NFL until this season when Hackett hired him.

The 67-year-old played for North Dakota State as a linebacker. From there, he coached in different assistant roles at the collegiate level. He was the secondary coach for Boston College in 1997 to ’98, then worked for Notre Dame from 1999 to 2000.

Rosburg takes over the team with two games left in the season, which both happen to be against AFC West opponents: the Chiefs and the Chargers. The Broncos have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a 4–11 record.

