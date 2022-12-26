ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Miw0Q_0juzr1k000

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Ameli o and returning pro Mark Balla s danced their way to mirrorball glory . Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement . And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show .

In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer ) Derek Hough popped the question to girlfriend Hayley Erbert. Of course, Hayley accepted.

People reported that on December 12, 2022, the duo was involved in a car accident. Hayley and Derek shared the details in a video on Instagram on December 23, 2022. “Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains. Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain,” Hayley captioned the video, which showed the damage to the car and their stint at the emergency room. They even documented Hayley getting stitches in her forehead.

Derek wrote in the comments, “The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything. She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face.” He continued, “That really scared me.” Derek added that Hayley finally “came to” about 20 minutes after the accident. Thankfully, first responders were there.

After being examined at the hospital, the couple bought some snacks to eat after their terrifying experience. Hayley’s difficulty eating her candy was “one of the saddest things about tonight.”

“It’s taken me a very long time to chew it ’cause it hurts ’cause of this area. Bummer,” she said, gesturing to the stitches in her forehead. Poor Hayley! That girl deserves all the candy she wants.

The couple is “grateful” for several reasons. “First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics,” Hayley wrote in the caption. “And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow.”

RELATED: Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars

She added, “Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.”

Derek and Hayley’s DWTS family filled the comments with love and support. “Omfg guys I’m so glad you both are ok!!! Thank god!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote. Pro Emma Slater posted, “I’m so sorry Hayley. happy you’re ok. Rest.”

Cheryl said, “Omg! Thank God you’re both okay. Sending you love and a fast recovery. You’ll be able to chew candy in no time.” DWTS pro Alan Bersten wrote, “Glad you and @derekhough are ok,” along with a praying hands emoji.

We are sending Hayley our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

TELL US: PLEASE FEEL FREE TO LEAVE A POSITIVE MESSAGE FOR HAYLEY AND DEREK.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandles]

The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment

Vanna White has been turning letters on Wheel of Fortune for 40 years now, and during that time, she's had highs and lows with host Pat Sajak. On recent episodes, he's walked off stage because of things she's said, he's asked her somewhat inappropriate questions, he's uttered what some considered offensive comments to her, and he's caused some awkward moments. However even with all of that, they still love each other like family, so when he recently spoke about her milestone anniversary with the show, she couldn't help but cry.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
FanSided

Singer and TV star [REDACTED] joins Chicago Fire cast

Chicago Fire has a seemingly endless supply of aces up its sleeve. The firefighting drama has teased some major developments between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the mid-season finale, and now it seems, there will be a new character thrown into the mix. Little is known...
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy