Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Ameli o and returning pro Mark Balla s danced their way to mirrorball glory . Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement . And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show .

In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer ) Derek Hough popped the question to girlfriend Hayley Erbert. Of course, Hayley accepted.

People reported that on December 12, 2022, the duo was involved in a car accident. Hayley and Derek shared the details in a video on Instagram on December 23, 2022. “Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains. Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain,” Hayley captioned the video, which showed the damage to the car and their stint at the emergency room. They even documented Hayley getting stitches in her forehead.

Derek wrote in the comments, “The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything. She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face.” He continued, “That really scared me.” Derek added that Hayley finally “came to” about 20 minutes after the accident. Thankfully, first responders were there.

After being examined at the hospital, the couple bought some snacks to eat after their terrifying experience. Hayley’s difficulty eating her candy was “one of the saddest things about tonight.”

“It’s taken me a very long time to chew it ’cause it hurts ’cause of this area. Bummer,” she said, gesturing to the stitches in her forehead. Poor Hayley! That girl deserves all the candy she wants.

The couple is “grateful” for several reasons. “First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics,” Hayley wrote in the caption. “And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow.”

She added, “Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.”

Derek and Hayley’s DWTS family filled the comments with love and support. “Omfg guys I’m so glad you both are ok!!! Thank god!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote. Pro Emma Slater posted, “I’m so sorry Hayley. happy you’re ok. Rest.”

Cheryl said, “Omg! Thank God you’re both okay. Sending you love and a fast recovery. You’ll be able to chew candy in no time.” DWTS pro Alan Bersten wrote, “Glad you and @derekhough are ok,” along with a praying hands emoji.

We are sending Hayley our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

