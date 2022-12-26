ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Battle of the Bands, other Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta events moved to Freedom Crossing

By El Paso Times
 3 days ago
Although the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta, presented by El Paso LIVE, was canceled due to humanitarian efforts for migrants being conducted at the El Paso convention center, the Sun Bowl Association now will host the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans can get photos taken with Tony the Tiger, as well as the Sun Queen and her court. The highlight of the event is the Battle of the Bands between the Pitt and UCLA marching bands. Both bands will march to Marshall Road and perform outdoors at 6 p.m. at Freedom Crossing.

“We didn’t want to lose one of the fan favorite events in the Battle of the Bands, so we were able to find an alternative location,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “Once again, this shows how the community of El Paso has bought into the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and all the events that surround it. We cannot be more thankful.”

More: UCLA alum eager for gameEl Paso's Ed Stansbury excited to see alma mater, UCLA, in Sun Bowl

Fans attending the Sun Bowl Battle of the Bands event should enter Fort Bliss through the Buffalo Soldier, Cassidy or Sheridan gates’ left lanes. Adults must have valid identification.

All non-Department of Defense cardholders 18 and older must present a current identification card that is REAL ID compliant, per Department of Homeland Security policy, as detailed at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.

If you go

Here is the schedule for Thursday's events at Freedom Crossing, 1611 Haan Road, on Fort Bliss.

  • Sun Bowl Sun Court (introduction of queen, lady-in-waiting and princesses): 5 p.m.
  • Tony the Tiger: 5:15 p.m.
  • Pitt and UCLA mascots: 5:30 p.m.
  • Pitt/UCLA cheering squads: 5:30 p.m.
  • Pitt and UCLA Battle of the Bands: 6 p.m.

More: What to know about Sun Bowl teamsWhat to know about 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl teams Pittsburgh and UCLA

