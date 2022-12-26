ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Why the Falcons' 2022 season was still successful

By Dopey Millennials, Garrett Chapman
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyT7q_0juzqm3P00

The Atlanta Falcons certainly had their work cut out for them heading into the 2022 NFL season. Fresh off of trading the best quarterback in team history, the team was hitting the reset -- even if they didn't want to admit it . They hit the season with the largest dead cap hit in NFL history and dozens of fresh faces on the roster that were either journeyman players or rookies. This was always going to be a difficult season for the Falcons.

Much to the surprise of the NFL, the team was largely competitive for much of the season, but they failed to maintain the positive inertia into the second half of the season. Now after Saturday's loss to the Ravens, the Falcons were officially eliminated from the playoff race.

92.9 The Game's Falcons insider, Joe Patrick, joined the Dopey Millennials on Monday morning to discuss the 2022 season and why it can be deemed a success despite the struggles down the stretch.

"I would think it's a successful season because you have seen growth and you found your identity as a team in this running game," Joe Patrick told Caleb Johnson and Garrett Chapman when asked about the success of the 2022 season. "You know, with Tyler Allgeier, he looks like a guy who's going to be your running back for a while. The offensive line -- who Arthur Smith said three of the five positions on were open in training camp -- seems to be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, thanks in large part to Dwayne Ledford, the new offensive line coach that has come in, so I think it's been a very successful season in some respects."

The identity of this squad was a major talking point last offseason following the departure of Matt Ryan. The thought was that Arthur Smith would want to bring the heavy running philosophy that he employed in Tennessee, but it was clear in year one that he didn't have the personnel to make that a reality. In year two, he seems to have found the pieces that he needs to have success down the road.

That confidence stems from the success that the rookie running back has had in this system. Tyler Allgeier has been a revelation. He is fifth in the NFL among running backs with 150 or more carries in yards per rush (4.9) and is second among rookies in total rushing (817 yards).

He, along with the progression of the offensive line, give Joe Patrick reasons to be confident in what the 2022 season produced for the Atlanta Falcons.

"The team just has a lot to work on, lots to build on, and a lot of building to do on the roster," he continued. "I think they will have an ideal time to do that. I think they've learned a lot about the players they have on this roster and that's also going to help identify the players that they want to keep around going forward and the players that they can afford to just let go, like a lot of these guys on one-year deals."

Earlier this offseason, the Dopey Millennials referred to this edition of the Falcons as the "prove it" Falcons. This was a team that had a lot of questions, but not a lot of answers. Now that we're sixteen weeks through the season, we finally seem to have some of those coming to fruition. That's not to say those answers have all been good, either, but the front office knows what they have, and what they need to pursue this offseason.

This team got answers, and they have direction.

"I think it actually has been a successful season," Joe Patrick finished. "Despite the fact that the team has just looked overmatched on the field in most games that they’ve played."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Pair of Former Vikings Linemen Sign Elsewhere, Get a Shot at Playoff Push

There are only two games remaining, but much remains to be decided when it comes to the playoff push. Over the past few days, several teams have been adding extra ammunition to prepare for the battle that is the final tournament. A pair of former Vikings linemen will have a shot at helping their team pursue the Super Bowl. Danny Isidora is heading to Tennessee and Ifeadi Odenigbo is heading to Tampa Bay.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’...
VikingsTerritory

A Look at All the Vikings 2023 Draft Picks after Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of what should be a deep playoff run, so the 2023 NFL Draft is on the backburner for many fans right now. However, the draft is now just four months away, and we will find out who will be the next era of Minnesota Vikings, After Week 16, here is where the Vikings 2023 Draft picks stand. Draft order taken from tankathon.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search

The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge

It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson returns to practice on Thursday

In terms of overall health, things are looking good for the Atlanta Falcons heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to the practice field on Thursday following his Wednesday absence. Wilkinson was a full participant, but a few other players, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), did not practice on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy