Almost $2 million is now up for grabs in Wake County, earmarked for local programs that help at-risk youth. The state funding, $1.8 million from the NC Department of Public Safety, will be awarded to non-profits or government agencies with the best program proposals. Programs are required to either 1) serve youth ages 6-20 who are already involved with the court system or 2) serve children ages 6-17 who are at-risk of becoming involved in crime.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO