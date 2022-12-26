ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists

Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

Durham's Main Bus Station to Get $13.5 Million Makeover

This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. When you arrive at 515 W. Pettigrew Street, you’re greeted by a glass building brought to life by the constant stream of travelers flowing in and out. Overlooking the multistory office buildings and the red brick warehouses of the...
DURHAM, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
indyweeknc

Riverside High Students Fear the Loss of Innovative Lunch Model

On a Tuesday in September, more than 75 Riverside High School students spent their lunch period crammed into a history classroom, voluntarily signing up for more homework. It was the interest meeting for Model UN—a club where students roleplay as delegates to the United Nations and debate real-world problems like climate change and nuclear proliferation—and the turnout was unprecedented.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Nearly $2 Million Now Available to Help At-Risk Youth in Wake County

Almost $2 million is now up for grabs in Wake County, earmarked for local programs that help at-risk youth. The state funding, $1.8 million from the NC Department of Public Safety, will be awarded to non-profits or government agencies with the best program proposals. Programs are required to either 1) serve youth ages 6-20 who are already involved with the court system or 2) serve children ages 6-17 who are at-risk of becoming involved in crime.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

6 displaced in Carrboro apartment fire, $50,000 in damages: officials

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment fire in Carrboro left six people displaced Tuesday evening, according to the Carrboro Fire Department. On Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., members of the Carrboro Fire-Rescue Department responded to 112 NC 54 Bypass regarding a structure fire at Berkshire 54 Apartments. Fire crews arrived...
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL

One test, two viruses: Drive-through to find out if you have COVID, flu

Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Drive-thru testing for both COVID and flu is available Tuesday through 4 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Prebyterian Church in Cary. Wake County and Mako Medical are making...
CARY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC
