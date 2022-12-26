Read full article on original website
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
cbs17
Wake County substitute teacher court date moved, charged with indecent liberties with 2 students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County substitute teacher was scheduled for court Thursday after being arrested and charged with indecent liberties with two students. However, the court date has been rescheduled for March. 20-year-old Rachel Beahn was arrested earlier in December by Cary Police. CBS 17 previously reported...
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
Drive-through testing returns to Wake County as illness spread increases after holiday gatherings
It can be difficult to tell between the symptoms of flu and COVID-19, but this new testing center will offer tests for both with the same nasal swab.
Durham's Main Bus Station to Get $13.5 Million Makeover
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. When you arrive at 515 W. Pettigrew Street, you’re greeted by a glass building brought to life by the constant stream of travelers flowing in and out. Overlooking the multistory office buildings and the red brick warehouses of the...
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
New Durham Public Schools Policy to Support LGBTQ Students Wins Accolades
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. As a Durham middle school student in the late 1990s, Maximillian Matthews struggled to find his sexual identity. Matthews, who identifies as queer, was bullied and taunted. He felt unseen and unsupported by teachers, counselors and school administrators. At age 12...
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
cbs17
Triangle first responders work Christmas, so others can have the day off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Working during the holidays can often be tough, but sometimes it’s necessary. North Carolina State Trooper Logan Torruella who has worked as a trooper in Wake County since September 2019 said he’s always been passionate about his job. “I had family in this...
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.
Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
Riverside High Students Fear the Loss of Innovative Lunch Model
On a Tuesday in September, more than 75 Riverside High School students spent their lunch period crammed into a history classroom, voluntarily signing up for more homework. It was the interest meeting for Model UN—a club where students roleplay as delegates to the United Nations and debate real-world problems like climate change and nuclear proliferation—and the turnout was unprecedented.
Nearly $2 Million Now Available to Help At-Risk Youth in Wake County
Almost $2 million is now up for grabs in Wake County, earmarked for local programs that help at-risk youth. The state funding, $1.8 million from the NC Department of Public Safety, will be awarded to non-profits or government agencies with the best program proposals. Programs are required to either 1) serve youth ages 6-20 who are already involved with the court system or 2) serve children ages 6-17 who are at-risk of becoming involved in crime.
cbs17
6 displaced in Carrboro apartment fire, $50,000 in damages: officials
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment fire in Carrboro left six people displaced Tuesday evening, according to the Carrboro Fire Department. On Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., members of the Carrboro Fire-Rescue Department responded to 112 NC 54 Bypass regarding a structure fire at Berkshire 54 Apartments. Fire crews arrived...
WRAL
One test, two viruses: Drive-through to find out if you have COVID, flu
Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Drive-thru testing for both COVID and flu is available Tuesday through 4 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Prebyterian Church in Cary. Wake County and Mako Medical are making...
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
