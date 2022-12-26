Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
ODOT sending crews to help with Buffalo blizzard plowing efforts
The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending 28 workers to Buffalo, New York, to help with snow removal efforts following a deadly blizzard. The death toll jumped to 37 in Erie County on Wednesday. Buffalo's Mayor Bryon Brown confirms that Buffalo Police have recovered 28 bodies of people who died...
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Farm and Dairy
3 Bedroom home, 2014 Chevy Cruze, and misc.
Vienna Twp. – Trumbull Co. – Online Bidding Available. Also Selling: 2014 Chevy Cruze LT – 1999 Chevy S-10 Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 345 Bonnie Brae Rd., Vienna, OH 44473. Directions: SR 193 (Youngstown Kingsville Rd.) north of SR 82, east on Warren Sharon Rd. and south on Bonnie Brae Rd. to property. Watch for KIKO signs.
Local library closed due to broken water pipe
The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe in the building.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
whbc.com
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
WFMJ.com
Spotty Friday showers, then a washout to close out 2022
Much like the previous couple of days, Friday will be a balmy late December day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. However, the balmy conditions will be accompanied by spotty showers, especially around the midday hours. We expect plenty of dry time as well. Rain chances will increase...
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
Developers press DeWine to veto legislation that would hike costs for affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine must soon decide whether to sign legislation that could hike tax rates and raise development costs for affordable housing units in the state. A coalition of developers, advocates, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce penned a formal request last week urging DeWine to...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine expanded access to teen driver training
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances
On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
NBC Philadelphia
Four Strangers Drive From Florida to Cleveland After Flights Get Canceled
With flights at airports across the country canceled due to the massive winter storms, four strangers at an airport in Tampa did the only logical thing: rented a car and drove the nearly 1,100 miles to Ohio. Bridget Schuster told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV she was trying to make her Thursday...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Concerns grow for potential multi-state power outages
AUDUBON, Pennsylvania — PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid provider for Ohio and surrounding states are asking residents to conserve electricity. The power grid provider, who services Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and portions of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, and North Carolina warns that the grid is under strain. Due to the holidays and recent winter weather, PJM asks that consumers continue efforts to conserve. Rotating outages, the company said, is a genuine concern.
