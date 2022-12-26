ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion Township, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

ODOT sending crews to help with Buffalo blizzard plowing efforts

The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending 28 workers to Buffalo, New York, to help with snow removal efforts following a deadly blizzard. The death toll jumped to 37 in Erie County on Wednesday. Buffalo's Mayor Bryon Brown confirms that Buffalo Police have recovered 28 bodies of people who died...
BUFFALO, NY
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, 2014 Chevy Cruze, and misc.

Vienna Twp. – Trumbull Co. – Online Bidding Available. Also Selling: 2014 Chevy Cruze LT – 1999 Chevy S-10 Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 345 Bonnie Brae Rd., Vienna, OH 44473. Directions: SR 193 (Youngstown Kingsville Rd.) north of SR 82, east on Warren Sharon Rd. and south on Bonnie Brae Rd. to property. Watch for KIKO signs.
VIENNA CENTER, OH
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Spotty Friday showers, then a washout to close out 2022

Much like the previous couple of days, Friday will be a balmy late December day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. However, the balmy conditions will be accompanied by spotty showers, especially around the midday hours. We expect plenty of dry time as well. Rain chances will increase...
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

DeWine expanded access to teen driver training

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances

On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies

DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Concerns grow for potential multi-state power outages

AUDUBON, Pennsylvania — PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid provider for Ohio and surrounding states are asking residents to conserve electricity. The power grid provider, who services Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and portions of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, and North Carolina warns that the grid is under strain. Due to the holidays and recent winter weather, PJM asks that consumers continue efforts to conserve. Rotating outages, the company said, is a genuine concern.
OHIO STATE

