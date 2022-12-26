Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest cancellations especially challenging for elderly passengers, those with limited mobility
One woman drove from Portland to Oakland to pick up her 78-year-old mother who was stranded after two Southwest flight cancellations.
Southwest travel woes continue at SJC as travelers desperate for rental cars
Tens of thousands of travelers are still stuck, victims of the Southwest Airlines fiasco.
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Southwest captain explains why airline had widespread cancellation of scheduled flights across US
Southwest Airlines is apologizing tonight to customers and employees for challenges it calls, "unacceptable." There are widescale disruptions of Southwest Airlines flights in the form of delays and cancellations across the country including at Oakland Int
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
Silicon Valley
‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations
On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
NBC Bay Area
Several Bay Area Animal Shelters at Capacity
Some Bay Area families said they feel forced to surrender or abandon their pet, causing shelters to overflow and sending animal welfare providers scrambling to help those who need it. “We’re seeing animals, particularly dogs, coming in in numbers we've never seen before,” said Lisa Jenkins, program Manager with County...
nobhillgazette.com
An Immigrant Dishwasher–Turned–Restaurant Owner Reigns Over an Ever-Growing Empire
Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
Southwest Airline cancellations causing delays, problems at Bay Area airports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winter storm-related cancellations and delays that bogged down holiday travel lingered into this week at Bay Area airports, mostly on Southwest Airlines flights. At SFO, a line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 Monday morning. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and […]
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Spanish Revival Estate with Stunning Inside and Outside Living Seeks $6.4 Million in Orinda, California
160 Camino Don Miguel Home in Orinda, California for Sale. 160 Camino Don Miguel, Orinda, California is a Spanish Revival estate originally constructed in 1929 sited on private gated grounds with breathtaking panoramic views, Mediterranean landscaping, offer a resort-like setting with direct access to the Orinda Country Club golf course. This Home in Orinda offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Camino Don Miguel, please contact Ann Sharf (Phone: 925-200-0222) at Village Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Woman in the hospital after San Francisco cable car hit her
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a San Francisco cable car Wednesday, according to police. The collision happened at Hyde and Chestnut streets just before 5:23 p.m. The pedestrian, an adult female, was found down on the street and was taken to a local hospital […]
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
Firefighters make rescue after person falls off San Francisco pier
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A person was rescued after falling off a pier in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted Monday evening. The person who was rescued was described as an adult who fell off Pier 40, according to the tweet, and were “transported to a local ER in serious […]
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
People
372K+
Followers
63K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0