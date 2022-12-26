ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Eyewitness

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
CENTERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION

Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
SHIRO, TX
KBTX.com

Body of missing College Station man found in Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Christmas Weekend Arrests

Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL RESIDENT ON “SOUNDS OF TEXAS”

A Chappell Hill resident will be the next guest on tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) edition of “The Sounds of Texas” with Tumbleweed Smith. Robert Duvant is the latest of several guests from the Brenham/Washington County area that have been featured on the daily segment. Duvant will be discussing...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of volunteers heading into the new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves thousands of people with millions of pounds of food distributed. They rely heavily on donations and volunteers to make this a reality. “This time of year, we usually have a lull in our usual volunteer base with university students being away...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RECEIVES $202,672 DONATION FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS IN PRECINCT 4

Some Precinct 4 roads in Washington County will receive upgrades thanks to a donation from an oil and gas company operating in the county. Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) accepted a $202,672 donation from Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating, LLC. The funding is planned to go toward repair and reconstruction costs for Schoenemann Road, Sandtown Road and Koether Road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant after he turned himself into authorities. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Longwood Drive in reference to a subject wanting to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer arrived on scene and made contact with Jesus Gonzales-Sanchez, 29 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest for Bond Forfeiture - Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Gonzales-Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in on the outstanding warrant.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT ON COMMUNITY CORNER

The Brenham Fire Department will be this week’s guests on the KWHI Community Corner tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving are going to be in the studio to discuss New Year’s Eve, and specifically fireworks safety. The Community Corner can be...
BRENHAM, TX
CBS19

1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash

TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
TRINITY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy