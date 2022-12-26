Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
KBTX.com
‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious device found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a possible explosive device inside the business, according to the College Station Police Department. Authorities said a bomb squad was called to the...
KBTX.com
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Eyewitness
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
kwhi.com
BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION
Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
KBTX.com
Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
KBTX.com
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26. The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.
wtaw.com
Christmas Weekend Arrests
Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL RESIDENT ON “SOUNDS OF TEXAS”
A Chappell Hill resident will be the next guest on tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) edition of “The Sounds of Texas” with Tumbleweed Smith. Robert Duvant is the latest of several guests from the Brenham/Washington County area that have been featured on the daily segment. Duvant will be discussing...
wtaw.com
Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine. According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of volunteers heading into the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves thousands of people with millions of pounds of food distributed. They rely heavily on donations and volunteers to make this a reality. “This time of year, we usually have a lull in our usual volunteer base with university students being away...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RECEIVES $202,672 DONATION FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS IN PRECINCT 4
Some Precinct 4 roads in Washington County will receive upgrades thanks to a donation from an oil and gas company operating in the county. Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) accepted a $202,672 donation from Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating, LLC. The funding is planned to go toward repair and reconstruction costs for Schoenemann Road, Sandtown Road and Koether Road.
KBTX.com
Southwest flight cancellations: College Station family stranded for Christmas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports this week after a massive snow storm hit parts of the United States. Reports from FlightAware say Southwest Airlines has canceled over 80 percent of its scheduled flights as of Tuesday. Melissa Poling and her family of five live...
KBTX.com
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The pilot of a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center. The Health Science Center is located along Highway 47 near Easterwood Airport in College Station. The plane landed in...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant after he turned himself into authorities. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Longwood Drive in reference to a subject wanting to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer arrived on scene and made contact with Jesus Gonzales-Sanchez, 29 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest for Bond Forfeiture - Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Gonzales-Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in on the outstanding warrant.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT ON COMMUNITY CORNER
The Brenham Fire Department will be this week’s guests on the KWHI Community Corner tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and Fire Marshal Steven Loving are going to be in the studio to discuss New Year’s Eve, and specifically fireworks safety. The Community Corner can be...
1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash
TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
