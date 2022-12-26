Read full article on original website
Concerns raised about strep infections in children that can result in ‘flesh-eating’ disease
Doctors should be on the lookout for a particular kind of invasive strep infection in children that can result in so-called “flesh-eating” disease and organ failure, according to health officials. Shortly before Christmas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory on the recent increase...
Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
TV characters who definitely spent more money than they made
It's no secret our favorite TV characters' lifestyles aren't often particularly achievable in real life. Although plenty of recent television hits — "Succession" and "The White Lotus," among others — are built upon their sharp satires of the impossibly wealthy 1%, plenty of older series showed characters living lavishly despite the low pay grade that they would most likely have in their field.
