Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
TV characters who definitely spent more money than they made

It's no secret our favorite TV characters' lifestyles aren't often particularly achievable in real life. Although plenty of recent television hits — "Succession" and "The White Lotus," among others — are built upon their sharp satires of the impossibly wealthy 1%, plenty of older series showed characters living lavishly despite the low pay grade that they would most likely have in their field.

