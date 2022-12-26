ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

Locals prepare for severe weather

WILMINGTON — At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Tom Breckel, the director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), presented the Clinton READY 2023 plan. The purpose was to outline how the EMA will prepare the area for potential severe weather in the the spring. Breckel told the...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’

Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Walk-in Wednesday clinics return

WILMINGTON — For 2023, Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinics on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. until further notice. The first clinic of 2023 will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. The location is the CCHD at the red Entrance C in the Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Bring your medical card(s).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: JULY-AUGUST

WILMINGTON (July 1) — A thorough yet time-aware search was authorized Thursday for the next Port Authority executive director, an action necessitated by the unexpected death three weeks ago of Dan Evers. The volunteer Board of Directors voted in favor of contracting with a search firm in the coming...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Busy Christmas for Paint Creek EMS staff

Christmas Day was a busy one for the Hillsboro and Rainsboro units of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. On top of 18 EMS runs across the district, Paint Creek’s Facebook page said it responded at 12:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the city of Hillsboro. The fire was at a two-story brick dwelling on North West Street. “Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that was in the wall and attic. Luckily no injuries were reported to the family or crew,” the Facebook page said. “We would like to make special mention to Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District who has graciously allowed us to borrow Engine 408 while Quint 231 is out of service. We would like to thank all our mutual aid partners: Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, District 6 (New Vienna), Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and City of Hillsboro, Ohio Police Department. Thank you to the Hillsboro Street Department for salting the roadway after crews cleared the scene.”
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

News Journal will not publish Saturday

The Wilmington News Journal will not publish on Saturday, Dec. 31 in order to allow the newspaper employees an opportunity to enjoy the New Year’s holiday weekend with their loved ones. Publication after the respective holiday weekend will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. The News Journal office will be closed...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Port Authority prepares for 2023

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors held its final regularly scheduled meeting of 2022 recently. In addition to end-of-year financial business and approving the appropriation for its 2023 business year, the board reviewed and renewed agreements with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. (JLL) and CBD Advisors.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants

Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Elderly widower beaten, bound and robbed on Christmas

MORAINE, Ohio — A family in Ohio is offering a reward as they search for the suspect, who attacked an elderly man in his home on Christmas. A spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department told WHIO that officers were called to the victim’s home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, where a 94-year-old man had been beaten, bound and robbed of his possessions.
MORAINE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
FRANKLIN, OH

