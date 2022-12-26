Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Locals prepare for severe weather
WILMINGTON — At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Tom Breckel, the director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), presented the Clinton READY 2023 plan. The purpose was to outline how the EMA will prepare the area for potential severe weather in the the spring. Breckel told the...
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
wnewsj.com
Walk-in Wednesday clinics return
WILMINGTON — For 2023, Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinics on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. until further notice. The first clinic of 2023 will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. The location is the CCHD at the red Entrance C in the Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Bring your medical card(s).
Traffic temporarily backed up due to crash on I-80
Traffic was backed up on Tuesday due to a crash on Interstate 80 eastbound.
Fox 19
State officials take over Miami Township fire investigation
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Clermont County. It broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. Four fire departments responded to the scene. One person was...
wnewsj.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: JULY-AUGUST
WILMINGTON (July 1) — A thorough yet time-aware search was authorized Thursday for the next Port Authority executive director, an action necessitated by the unexpected death three weeks ago of Dan Evers. The volunteer Board of Directors voted in favor of contracting with a search firm in the coming...
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was going eastbound, lost...
Times Gazette
Busy Christmas for Paint Creek EMS staff
Christmas Day was a busy one for the Hillsboro and Rainsboro units of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. On top of 18 EMS runs across the district, Paint Creek’s Facebook page said it responded at 12:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the city of Hillsboro. The fire was at a two-story brick dwelling on North West Street. “Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that was in the wall and attic. Luckily no injuries were reported to the family or crew,” the Facebook page said. “We would like to make special mention to Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District who has graciously allowed us to borrow Engine 408 while Quint 231 is out of service. We would like to thank all our mutual aid partners: Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, District 6 (New Vienna), Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and City of Hillsboro, Ohio Police Department. Thank you to the Hillsboro Street Department for salting the roadway after crews cleared the scene.”
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:30 p.m:. Additional details have been released about a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in Dayton Wednesday. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a deadly crash at around 8:45 a.m., according to a crash report by Dayton Police Department.
wnewsj.com
News Journal will not publish Saturday
The Wilmington News Journal will not publish on Saturday, Dec. 31 in order to allow the newspaper employees an opportunity to enjoy the New Year’s holiday weekend with their loved ones. Publication after the respective holiday weekend will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. The News Journal office will be closed...
Fox 19
Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Port Authority prepares for 2023
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors held its final regularly scheduled meeting of 2022 recently. In addition to end-of-year financial business and approving the appropriation for its 2023 business year, the board reviewed and renewed agreements with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. (JLL) and CBD Advisors.
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
WLWT 5
Covington woman warns others after saying strange man followed her for blocks on her way home
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman is speaking out after she reported to police that a strange man followed her for blocks and all the way to her home. The Covington Police Department is investigating the case. Questions swirl if there is any connection to encounters other women had...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
Police: Elderly widower beaten, bound and robbed on Christmas
MORAINE, Ohio — A family in Ohio is offering a reward as they search for the suspect, who attacked an elderly man in his home on Christmas. A spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department told WHIO that officers were called to the victim’s home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, where a 94-year-old man had been beaten, bound and robbed of his possessions.
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
