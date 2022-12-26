Read full article on original website
Delaware families still being sent payments of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
2022 Rewind: Affordable housing crisis affects middle class, too
This story was originally published in April 2022. Evidence continues to pile up that Delaware is struggling to provide affordable housing: Data released in April by Housing Alliance Delaware says the state faces a shortage of more than 18,000 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renters. Also this April, Delaware State Housing Authority announced that eligible Delaware renters ... Read More
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023
(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The Department of Labor announced the state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill 15, which was signed by Gov. John Carney on July 19, 2021, set the minimum wage increase...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware sees drop in sports betting revenue
Delaware saw a 7% drop in sports wagering as the state is now surrounded by online sports wagering opportunities. The Delaware Lottery announced record revenues of $825.2 million in Fiscal Year 2022, but one area of decline was in sports wagering, which dropped $7.3 million to $109.5 million. An increase...
Bluhm selected for Leadership Delaware
Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford was recently selected to participate in Leadership Delaware. The organization selects the best and brightest leaders who meet and hear from prominent, accomplished Delaware leaders. The application and interview process is challenging, intense and competitive. “The application process is rigorous,” Bluhm said. “In addition to a multi-page ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
delawarepublic.org
The State of Delaware is redoubling efforts to boost its workforce
While over 21,000 Delawareans are unemployed, there are approximately 36,000 job openings to be filled, and state jobs represent a significant amount of that number. During the summer, the state embarked on a $225,000 media campaign to get the word out that it's hiring. And Delaware Department of Human Resources...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces $20 Million Water Assistance Relief Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills,” said Governor...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon
The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
2022 Rewind: Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill
This story was originally published in October 2022 Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not ... Read More
WGAL
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to prevent future automatic gas tax hikes
Pennsylvania's taxes on gas and diesel are going up in 2023 because of a state law. The move is already drawing a response from some state lawmakers who want to keep this automatic increase from happening again. While it's a tax on wholesalers, it often factors into what drivers pay...
$3.5 million federal grant to help fill Delaware’s ‘huge need’ for mental health care providers
Jewish Family Services of Delaware just got the second largest federal grant ever. The $3.5 million funding will help support the group’s newest mental health program. JFS has been serving the community for over 120 years, offering counseling and support services based on Jewish values to strengthen individuals, families, and the community. Some of these services include mental health care, cancer care, older adult services, dementia care, support services, and refugee services.
2022 Rewind: Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year
This story was originally published in May 2022. Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx. Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School. Tabron, whose lively and ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
DMV announce first-time Trust requests by appointment only
Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now processing first-time Trusts requests by appointment only. The change is for those placing their Delaware-titled vehicle in the name of a trust. The appointment-only process aims to help streamline wait-times in the DMV’s lobbies across the First State. People coming...
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
YAHOO!
Delaware's Barry Croft found guilty in kidnap plot of Michigan's governor: A look back
Barry Croft Jr. of Bear, Delaware, was found guilty Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2022, of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer out of anger over her handling of the pandemic, ending a dramatic trial that highlighted the growth of violent extremism in America. Croft was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Dec. 28, 2022. Co-conspirator Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Dec. 27, 2022.
clsphila.org
Extra SNAP is Ending: What You Need to Know
The extra SNAP payment, officially called Emergency Allotments, will end in February 2023. Starting in March, you will only get your regular SNAP payment loaded to your EBT card in the first half of the month. There will be no second payment later in the month. Without the extra SNAP,...
outandaboutnow.com
Survival of the Fittest?
Above: Delaware YMCAs are steadily regaining membership, which dropped 50% during the pandemic. Photo by YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster doesn’t believe it’s complicated. “Human beings want to be around other human beings,” he says. That simple philosophy is a major reason why fitness centers around the...
