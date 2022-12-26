ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
ysusports.com

Seven Members Set to Join YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January

The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct seven outstanding individuals into the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January. The class of 2022 features Gina Abruzzino (women's golf), Ken Conatser (contributor), Jamaine Cook (football), Jacke Healey (baseball), Jordan Ingalls (softball), Aaron Swenson (baseball) and Haley Thomas (softball). The...
WTRF- 7News

Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
PRINCETON, NJ
cleveland.com

The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
CLEVELAND, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Munch Musings from E. 53rd and Hamm Ave

I hope this joyous season is full of blessings and happiness for you and yours and 2023 is the year for all of us!. So much going through my “Sports Gourd” right now so let’s touch on a few things…. Cavaliers need to echo JB’s mantra when...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found in Lake Erie, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie. Officials confirmed to 19 News the body was found at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Cleveland Fire Department officials and Cleveland Metroparks officials were called...
CLEVELAND, OH

