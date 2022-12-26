Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
ysusports.com
Seven Members Set to Join YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January
The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct seven outstanding individuals into the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January. The class of 2022 features Gina Abruzzino (women's golf), Ken Conatser (contributor), Jamaine Cook (football), Jacke Healey (baseball), Jordan Ingalls (softball), Aaron Swenson (baseball) and Haley Thomas (softball). The...
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
cleveland.com
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
neosportsinsiders.com
Munch Musings from E. 53rd and Hamm Ave
I hope this joyous season is full of blessings and happiness for you and yours and 2023 is the year for all of us!. So much going through my “Sports Gourd” right now so let’s touch on a few things…. Cavaliers need to echo JB’s mantra when...
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio. Mashed, who did a...
Northeast Ohio ski resort opens for the season
Brutally cold temperatures have kept many people indoors recently, but many are excited to hit the ski trails now that the Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort is open for the season.
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Cleveland man one of four victims in fatal, 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was one of four people killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in a crash that stemmed from a whiteout on the toll road Friday, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Body found in Lake Erie, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie. Officials confirmed to 19 News the body was found at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Cleveland Fire Department officials and Cleveland Metroparks officials were called...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
