Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
TFD shares tips on how to handle fireworks safely
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a time of celebration, as we prepare to ring in the New Year. Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be. The Tallahassee Fire Department has a few steps we should follow to ensure it’s...
WCTV
The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water
Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in Midway going on four days of no to very little water pressure. The problem started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon was not yet resolved.
WCTV
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
WCTV
TPD shares tips on how to prevent theft after the holidays
Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital...
franchising.com
Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location
Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
floridapolitics.com
NWF Health Network hosts emotional Christmas adoption ceremonies
Six children officially found their forever families. NWF Health Network hosted its annual Christmas adoption ceremonies Christmas morning. Six children, including two sets of siblings, officially found their forever homes. The Christmas ceremonies follow others on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve in Tallahassee and Pensacola. In all, 19 children were...
donalsonvillenews.com
A working smoking alarm saved the lives of Donalsonville residents
On December 23, around 3:20 a.m., a mother and her two children were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms beeping. Smoke was pouring from a wall and the ceiling area of their residence. The mother quickly exited the residence with her children and called Seminole County 911. Donalsonville Fire...
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
Countdown Downtown New Year's Celebration on Dec. 31 in Tallahassee
The Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority is inviting community members out on Dec. 31 for a New Year's celebration at Cascades Park Amphitheater.
WCTV
Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
The vehicle Wiggins was in veered off Bannerman Road “for unknown reasons” and hit a culvert and some trees before coming to a rest on the road shoulder. Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT. The facility...
actionnews5.com
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family. On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Trey...
WCTV
Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A family of six is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their Gadsden County home on Christmas Eve. “The most important thing is that there was no loss of life, and we’re really grateful for that,” said Chavien Lockwood. He grew up in the home and said he will miss having weekly family gatherings.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
wtxl.com
One more frozen night before warmer weather and storms return
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We still have a few more days of temperatures dropping below freezing across our area, but warmer weather is on the way!. Tuesday's highs will top out in the upper 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures drop below freezing for the last time of...
TPD investigating homicide at Terra Lake Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting at Terra Lake Apartments.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were well below average once again for the day after Christmas with some locations reaching the upper teens as of 8 a.m. The high temperatures will be warmer Monday with highs reaching into the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. A trough of low...
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating Christmas morning attempted robbery, shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with a shooting that occurred on the 1700 block of De Saix Boulevard on Christmas morning. TPD says an unidentified adult male approached an adult male victim and asked for all of his money. The victim ran...
Comments / 0