Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

TFD shares tips on how to handle fireworks safely

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a time of celebration, as we prepare to ring in the New Year. Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be. The Tallahassee Fire Department has a few steps we should follow to ensure it’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD shares tips on how to prevent theft after the holidays

Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

NWF Health Network hosts emotional Christmas adoption ceremonies

Six children officially found their forever families. NWF Health Network hosted its annual Christmas adoption ceremonies Christmas morning. Six children, including two sets of siblings, officially found their forever homes. The Christmas ceremonies follow others on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve in Tallahassee and Pensacola. In all, 19 children were...
PENSACOLA, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

A working smoking alarm saved the lives of Donalsonville residents

On December 23, around 3:20 a.m., a mother and her two children were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms beeping. Smoke was pouring from a wall and the ceiling area of their residence. The mother quickly exited the residence with her children and called Seminole County 911. Donalsonville Fire...
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Christmas Eve fire destroys home, displaces family of six in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A family of six is picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their Gadsden County home on Christmas Eve. “The most important thing is that there was no loss of life, and we’re really grateful for that,” said Chavien Lockwood. He grew up in the home and said he will miss having weekly family gatherings.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

One more frozen night before warmer weather and storms return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We still have a few more days of temperatures dropping below freezing across our area, but warmer weather is on the way!. Tuesday's highs will top out in the upper 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures drop below freezing for the last time of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were well below average once again for the day after Christmas with some locations reaching the upper teens as of 8 a.m. The high temperatures will be warmer Monday with highs reaching into the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. A trough of low...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

