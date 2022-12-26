ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

A band workout for your Booty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to work on that Booty. Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training has a great work out for us and. all we need is resistance bands. “Bands offer extra resistance to your work out. You can increase or decrease the resistance by purchasing Bands with different strengths. The bands are very affordable and will give you a solid workout” says Fernandez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater. From...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Band Workout for busy Moms and Dads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Busy moms and dads we have a workout you can do, all you need is 15 minutes. Here with some great exercises is Fitness Trainor, Asun Peterson, from Upscale Fitness. Just because you're busy, doesn’t mean you can't get in a good workout. Today Fitness Trainer,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership with AsLiCo, the oldest opera contest - that seeks to find young and emerging talent. This year, the competition's 74th year, AsLiCo will cross European borders for the first time ever and hold a pre-selection event right here in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Reset and Restart Healthy Habits in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It time to restart fresh in the New Year. Here with more are the Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Karla & Dr. Rob Robinson. Starting the new year off right, will be top of mind of many people. Here are some tips that can help you on your way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Free Tuesdays continue at the Schiele Museum in 2023

GASTONIA, N.C. — Natural history buffs and curious kids will be able to enjoy a special offer from a Gastonia museum throughout 2023. The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that one Tuesday each month this coming year will feature free admission as part of the Free Tuesdays program. The museum said this is possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy, which the utility is doing so for another year.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County celebrates 2022 business boom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As 2022 comes to an end, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are celebrating a boom in business from the past year. From major manufacturers to the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, several companies announced this year that they’re investing in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Plan your next corporate event at Pins Mechanical Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pins Mechanical Company is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more, and if you are scheduling your next group outing or corporate event then Pins Mechanical Company has you covered. Here with more is Dache Brown, assistant GM of Events, of Pins Mechanical company. “This is the place if you want plan your next corporate event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
CHARLOTTE, NC

