Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
WCNC
A band workout for your Booty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to work on that Booty. Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training has a great work out for us and. all we need is resistance bands. “Bands offer extra resistance to your work out. You can increase or decrease the resistance by purchasing Bands with different strengths. The bands are very affordable and will give you a solid workout” says Fernandez.
WCNC
Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater. From...
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
WCNC
Band Workout for busy Moms and Dads
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Busy moms and dads we have a workout you can do, all you need is 15 minutes. Here with some great exercises is Fitness Trainor, Asun Peterson, from Upscale Fitness. Just because you're busy, doesn’t mean you can't get in a good workout. Today Fitness Trainer,...
Centre Daily
A man and his dog were reunited after 3-1/2 years. Then they parted again — for good reason.
This story was originally published in The Charlotte Observer. Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA...
WCNC
Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership with AsLiCo, the oldest opera contest - that seeks to find young and emerging talent. This year, the competition's 74th year, AsLiCo will cross European borders for the first time ever and hold a pre-selection event right here in Charlotte.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
WCNC
Reset and Restart Healthy Habits in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It time to restart fresh in the New Year. Here with more are the Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Karla & Dr. Rob Robinson. Starting the new year off right, will be top of mind of many people. Here are some tips that can help you on your way.
Free Tuesdays continue at the Schiele Museum in 2023
GASTONIA, N.C. — Natural history buffs and curious kids will be able to enjoy a special offer from a Gastonia museum throughout 2023. The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that one Tuesday each month this coming year will feature free admission as part of the Free Tuesdays program. The museum said this is possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy, which the utility is doing so for another year.
Charlotte, Mecklenburg County celebrates 2022 business boom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As 2022 comes to an end, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are celebrating a boom in business from the past year. From major manufacturers to the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, several companies announced this year that they’re investing in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte...
Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
WCNC
Plan your next corporate event at Pins Mechanical Company
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pins Mechanical Company is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more, and if you are scheduling your next group outing or corporate event then Pins Mechanical Company has you covered. Here with more is Dache Brown, assistant GM of Events, of Pins Mechanical company. “This is the place if you want plan your next corporate event.
Charlotte barber retires after 61 years: ‘It’s been good to me’
CHARLOTTE — After 61 years, Roger Cloninger is saying “so long” to a job and people he’s come to love. The longtime Charlotte barber worked for 20 years at the since-demolished Charlottetowne Mall, before moving to the Park Road shop where reporter Elsa Gillis met him.
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Travelers hit the road with rental cars amid Southwest Airlines flight cancellations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are still dealing with chaos as flights are canceled and delayed. A sea of bags have grown across airports as people scrambled to find other options. Many have turned toward driving. For a time that's supposed to feel joyful, for some, it's feeling anything but....
WCNC
The biggest weather events of 2022: #WakeUpCLT To Go
From freezing temperatures to serious downpours, our team has kept you weather aware. Did you catch today's Weather IQ? The entire WCNC Charlotte weather team broke.
chapelboro.com
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
