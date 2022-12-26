Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could catch a break against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video
When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day
After losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have a chance to bounce back in a massive way with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And one Ohio State star has had some strong words Read more... The post Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
Ron Rivera Reveals Commanders Starting QB vs. Browns
Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke? The Washington Commanders have their starting quarterback moving forward.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Browns RB Nick Chubb Makes Decision on Playing in Last two Games
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb says he will indeed be playing in the team's last two games.
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Man indicted for vandalizing Cleveland Browns' playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium appears in court
CLEVELAND — The man indicted for breaking into FirstEnergy Stadium in November and damaging the field with his vehicle, was arraigned Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. A judge set a personal bond at $2,500 for 21-year-old Anthony O'Neal. O’Neal was indicted on charges of vandalism and breaking...
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice
The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add a former starting NFC linebacker.
Ohio State, up by 3 at half, beats Alabama A&M 90-59
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3), which rebounded from a poor-shooting first half to finish at 52%. Zed Key had 10 rebounds with nine points and three blocks. Garrett Hicks scored 11 points with six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (4-9), who have lost three straight games, all to Power 5 teams. Sensabaugh, chosen Big Ten freshman of the week the past two weeks, was 9-of-14 shooting while Sueing was 6 of 8. The two combined for 22 of Ohio State’s 54 second-half points after the Buckeyes led by just three at halftime. Ohio State went ahead by double figures for good after a 13-3 run to lead by 19 with 10 minutes remaining.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backed up head coach Kevin Stefanski in today's press conference.
WVNews
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
Former Browns DE Isaac Rochell Heading to new Team
Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaac Rochell is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders.
