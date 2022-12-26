ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video

When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day

After losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have a chance to bounce back in a massive way with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And one Ohio State star has had some strong words Read more... The post Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
The Associated Press

Ohio State, up by 3 at half, beats Alabama A&M 90-59

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3), which rebounded from a poor-shooting first half to finish at 52%. Zed Key had 10 rebounds with nine points and three blocks. Garrett Hicks scored 11 points with six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (4-9), who have lost three straight games, all to Power 5 teams. Sensabaugh, chosen Big Ten freshman of the week the past two weeks, was 9-of-14 shooting while Sueing was 6 of 8. The two combined for 22 of Ohio State’s 54 second-half points after the Buckeyes led by just three at halftime. Ohio State went ahead by double figures for good after a 13-3 run to lead by 19 with 10 minutes remaining.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.

