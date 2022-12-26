ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.

Authorities said he set out on an 8.6 mile loop trail around 11 a.m. Saturday. A family member who had been following his progress remotely contacted authorities around 6:15 p.m.

Officials described the man as an inexperienced hiker. Temperatures were near zero when Fish and Game officers began the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

BlueGarnet
2d ago

Good gravy dude it was in the teens that day. Not even experienced hikers would have gone out that day. Please people, you don't run a marathon for your first race. Pick something easier to do to start with and work your way up to the big mountains. Please folks, use some common sense.

