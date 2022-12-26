ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family was leaving Christmas party when they saw car riddled with bullet holes & tried to help man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday spoke with a good Samaritan, who rushed to try and help a man inside a car that was riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened Christmas Day near the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road. The man in the car, who the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was in his 20s, did not survive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A person who lives near the apartment that caught fire on Bentwood Lane Monday night told News4JAX that firefighters rescued two people -- and one of them was a young child. Gary Nesenoff said he saw a firefighter carry a child down the ladder and provided us a blurry photo.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

TSA reports a record breaking year for the number of guns found at JAX security checkpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022, including guns at JAX. According to TSA, 71 guns were found at security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport this year. That’s a record. The previous highest total at JAX was in 2019 with 50 guns found. The 71st gun was found at JAX Wednesday morning, and it was loaded.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What you need to know about trash collection for New Year’s

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does. This year, however, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which for most areas...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

