News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville police list 13 homicides as ‘justifiable’ or ‘self-defense’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is closing more than a dozen homicide cases, finding they were justifiable by law. Those cases include people who were killed in self-defense, according to the agency’s records. In most of the scenarios, prosecutors are still conducting a separate review.
News4Jax.com
Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville couple facing charges after child taken to burn unit, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville couple is facing charges after a child was reportedly bathed in scalding water and received second- and third-degree burns on approximately half of her body, according to an arrest report obtained Monday by News4JAX. The report shows the child was sent to the burn...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office footage shows what led to man with air rifle being shot by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released footage from an incident two weeks ago that ended with a man who was holding an air rifle being shot by police in the Murray Hill neighborhood. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on College Place revealed...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville records 900 catalytic converter thefts in 11 months as thieves steal auto parts at alarming speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned Jacksonville police alone worked 900 cases of catalytic converter theft in the first 11 months of 2022. Many cases involve multiple vehicles at the same address, making the total number of converters stolen greater than 900. A catalytic converter is designed...
News4Jax.com
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
News4Jax.com
Family was leaving Christmas party when they saw car riddled with bullet holes & tried to help man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday spoke with a good Samaritan, who rushed to try and help a man inside a car that was riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened Christmas Day near the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road. The man in the car, who the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was in his 20s, did not survive.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM : Rodent sightings prompt code enforcement complaints at Brentwood public housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a resident reached out about a rodent infestation in her Brentwood Lakes public housing unit, the News4JAX I-TEAM found there has been a recent uptick in complaints about rodents at the apartment complex. In Destinae Fields’ unit Wednesday, the I-TEAM observed droppings throughout the unit,...
News4Jax.com
2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A person who lives near the apartment that caught fire on Bentwood Lane Monday night told News4JAX that firefighters rescued two people -- and one of them was a young child. Gary Nesenoff said he saw a firefighter carry a child down the ladder and provided us a blurry photo.
News4Jax.com
Number of homicides in Jacksonville up nearly 27% this year from last, News4JAX records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the year winds down, the number of homicides in Jacksonville is up significantly from last year, according to News4JAX records. Our records show it’s a nearly 27% increase this year from last. It’s an increase one mother of homicide victim says is startling.
News4Jax.com
1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
News4Jax.com
Traffic alert in Nassau County, semi truck crash on A1A and US 17
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic crews closed A1A (SR-200) at US 17 in Nassau County Tuesday morning after a semi truck crashed with another vehicle. This affected traffic going into and out of Yulee. FHP said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Kingsland, died in this crash. It happened around 2 a.m. The semi truck, driven by a 31-year-old man from Middleburg, was carrying some type of mulch that dumped out onto the roadway. Workers used a front-end loader to remove the mulch. A wrecker righted the semi truck around 9 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Duval County’s most-traveled, ‘structurally deficient’ bridges slated for 2023 repairs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Projects are underway to repair several northeast Florida bridges on which tens of thousands of drivers travel each day – that are considered “structurally deficient.”. The northbound and southbound bridge structures over the Nassau River in northern Duval County, which carry more than 40,000...
News4Jax.com
TSA reports a record breaking year for the number of guns found at JAX security checkpoint
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022, including guns at JAX. According to TSA, 71 guns were found at security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport this year. That’s a record. The previous highest total at JAX was in 2019 with 50 guns found. The 71st gun was found at JAX Wednesday morning, and it was loaded.
News4Jax.com
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
News4Jax.com
Mary J. Blige, K. Michelle, Queen Naija to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some big names in R&B music are coming together for a special concert in downtown Jacksonville Thursday night. Mary J. Blige will headline the “Pre-New Year’s Eve Celebration,” and ahead of the concert Thursday morning, Fifth Degree Tours II gave Hubbard House, Jacksonville’s domestic violence shelter, a $1,000 donation.
News4Jax.com
Grumpy’s in Middleburg to reopen in January — nearly year after fire
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – After nearly an entire year of hard work, the Grumpy’s Restaurant located in Middleburg said Tuesday it will soon reopen following a devastating fire last January. Specifically, it has set a date of Monday, Jan. 2 for its official reopening, according to a news release....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 11-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that has no cure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 11-year-old Corey Kerrin is just like any other kid his age. Fun, energetic, loves Tik-Toc and getting a fresh haircut. He’s also an artist. “This is my favorite one, this is Jacksonville,” Kerrin said. “When you go downtown in Jacksonville, you see the green and red bridge.”
News4Jax.com
What you need to know about trash collection for New Year’s
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does. This year, however, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which for most areas...
