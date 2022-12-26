The Delaware River Frack Ban Coalition is pushing back on the Delaware River Basin Commission, who failed to fully ban fracking activity in the Basin earlier this month. While the final adopted rule does prohibit the discharge of wastewater from high volume hydraulic fracturing to water or land, it will allow fracking wastewater importation into the Watershed. It will also allow the export of water from the Delaware River Watershed to support fracking operations elsewhere.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO