Dabo Honey
2d ago
Lol. Sussex county can start by making affordable housing for the middle class work force. Teachers, nurses, etc. Half a million for a single family home is ridiculous. Soon, the retirees will have to take care of themselves because people can't afford to live here.
Tearsha Morin
2d ago
12% in twos years time won’t get the state of Delaware job fields up to where private sector job are already at or will be by that time. Also, let’s discuss how much those “benefits” cost the average state employee… and family benefits are out of the question if you want to bring anything home in your paycheck.
Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023
(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The Department of Labor announced the state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill 15, which was signed by Gov. John Carney on July 19, 2021, set the minimum wage increase...
Bluhm selected for Leadership Delaware
Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford was recently selected to participate in Leadership Delaware. The organization selects the best and brightest leaders who meet and hear from prominent, accomplished Delaware leaders. The application and interview process is challenging, intense and competitive. “The application process is rigorous,” Bluhm said. “In addition to a multi-page ... Read More
2022 Rewind: Affordable housing crisis affects middle class, too
This story was originally published in April 2022. Evidence continues to pile up that Delaware is struggling to provide affordable housing: Data released in April by Housing Alliance Delaware says the state faces a shortage of more than 18,000 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renters. Also this April, Delaware State Housing Authority announced that eligible Delaware renters ... Read More
Delaware families still being sent payments of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces $20 Million Water Assistance Relief Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills,” said Governor...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware sees drop in sports betting revenue
Delaware saw a 7% drop in sports wagering as the state is now surrounded by online sports wagering opportunities. The Delaware Lottery announced record revenues of $825.2 million in Fiscal Year 2022, but one area of decline was in sports wagering, which dropped $7.3 million to $109.5 million. An increase...
$3.5 million federal grant to help fill Delaware’s ‘huge need’ for mental health care providers
Jewish Family Services of Delaware just got the second largest federal grant ever. The $3.5 million funding will help support the group’s newest mental health program. JFS has been serving the community for over 120 years, offering counseling and support services based on Jewish values to strengthen individuals, families, and the community. Some of these services include mental health care, cancer care, older adult services, dementia care, support services, and refugee services.
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces new benefit rates for 2023
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Wednesday announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect January 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the...
2022 Rewind: Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year
This story was originally published in May 2022. Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx. Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School. Tabron, whose lively and ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
New tax deduction available for contributions to savings plans
As 2022 comes to a close, Delaware taxpayers have new opportunities next year to save money. Delawareans who save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Program may qualify for new tax deductions when you file state taxes next year. “So the general legislation passed earlier this year (HB 145)...
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
beckersasc.com
Delaware clinic surpasses 100 TAVR procedures
Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, according to a Dec. 27 report from the Cape Gazette. TAVR is a minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacements that prevents patients from needing a large incision across the chest. It is instead performed with a small groin incision, which improves recovery times and reduces blood loss.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware River Frack Ban Coalition "deeply disturbed" by DRBC failure to fully ban fracking activity
The Delaware River Frack Ban Coalition is pushing back on the Delaware River Basin Commission, who failed to fully ban fracking activity in the Basin earlier this month. While the final adopted rule does prohibit the discharge of wastewater from high volume hydraulic fracturing to water or land, it will allow fracking wastewater importation into the Watershed. It will also allow the export of water from the Delaware River Watershed to support fracking operations elsewhere.
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. retiring at year’s end
The Hon. William C. Carpenter Jr., currently the most senior judicial officer on the Delaware Superior Court, will be stepping down from the bench Dec. 31, after nearly 30 years as a Superior Court judge. “While it is always difficult to walk away from a job that you have found...
delawarepublic.org
DMV announce first-time Trust requests by appointment only
Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now processing first-time Trusts requests by appointment only. The change is for those placing their Delaware-titled vehicle in the name of a trust. The appointment-only process aims to help streamline wait-times in the DMV’s lobbies across the First State. People coming...
New Mexico governor announces Casa Connection housing grant awards
News Release Office of State of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on December 21 announced $10.6 million in awards from the Casa Connection Grant Program to organizations across New Mexico to provide transitional housing for vulnerable populations ...
