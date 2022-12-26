ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Reset and Restart Healthy Habits in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It time to restart fresh in the New Year. Here with more are the Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Karla & Dr. Rob Robinson. Starting the new year off right, will be top of mind of many people. Here are some tips that can help you on your way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater. From...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what 2023 could bring for Charlotte's housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From fluctuating interest rates and low inventory, 2022 was a wild ride for the housing market in Charlotte. While it's been a rough year for those looking to buy a home, recently mortgage rates have been trending down. “As mortgage rates drop, we will begin to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to recycle Christmas trees for big cats in North Carolina

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over, you're probably looking at your Christmas tree wondering what you're going to do with it now. If you’re thinking about throwing that tree on the side of the road, you should wait, because there is another option: dropping off your tree at Tiger World and getting free admission for each tree.
ROCKWELL, NC
WCNC

Free Tuesdays continue at the Schiele Museum in 2023

GASTONIA, N.C. — Natural history buffs and curious kids will be able to enjoy a special offer from a Gastonia museum throughout 2023. The Schiele Museum of Natural History announced Wednesday that one Tuesday each month this coming year will feature free admission as part of the Free Tuesdays program. The museum said this is possible thanks to a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy, which the utility is doing so for another year.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating death near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway near Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they were investigating a death along West Summit Avenue, not far from South Clarkson Street, just after noon on Thursday. No word on how the victim died. WCNC Charlotte has a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

City of Charlotte Banning TikTok For All Employees

Just become one of the many government entities to outright ban TikTok from all work devices due to the rising security issues. The removal of the app from city devices will be completed by the 6th of January, 2023, in line with a recent warning issued by the FBI regarding the potential national security concerns associated with the app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Opera Carolina is proud to announce a new partnership with AsLiCo, the oldest opera contest - that seeks to find young and emerging talent. This year, the competition's 74th year, AsLiCo will cross European borders for the first time ever and hold a pre-selection event right here in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cotton candy spun for a good cause in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — In downtown Belmont near Stowe Park, there's a slightly unexpected factory for, of all things, cotton candy. The people who spin up the seven cotton candy flavors are all residents of Holy Angels, a place that teaches life skills to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees do many different tasks, like working at the register and busing the tables.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: A look back at some of the biggest weather events of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From snow to severe weather and tropical cyclones, 2022 was an eventful year and the WCNC Weather Team was there for you. Let’s take you back. In January, we had back-to-back-to-back weekends of snowfall. January was the 24th-snowiest January on record in Charlotte with 4.3 inches of snowfall. The pattern was influenced by La Nina, an atmospheric pattern, which will again make snow favorable this winter season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get your blown budget back on track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are sharing tips to help you get your money plan back on track if you've blown your budget this year. Bernadette Joy is a personal finance enthusiast based in Charlotte, North Carolina and she joins us to talk about getting back on budget. Tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here are 15+ Fun Things To Do This New Year’s Weekend In Charlotte

And that’s a wrap… 2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! We’re full of hope and optimism that 2023 will be just as good, if not better – and this weekend, we’re focused on festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City. Here are 15+ ways to spend this weekend, including the New Year’s holiday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

