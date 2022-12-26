Effective: 2022-12-29 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast zone. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO