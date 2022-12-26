ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Looters ransack snowbound Buffalo as cops are stuck elsewhere

By Zach Williams
Deadly blizzard conditions in upstate New York gave cover to local looters over the weekend as they robbed businesses while police were stuck elsewhere.

“I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown raged to reporters Monday.

“They are the ‘lowest of the low,”’ Brown said of the opportunistic crooks.

Some businesses had their windows smashed and merchandise damaged and stolen as snow and ice pummeled the region, local TV station WRGZ reported.

Buffalo cops made a “few” arrests, according to city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who added that investigations continue into other incidents after widespread reports of looting on social media.

Reports of looting have circulated on social media during the winter weather disaster.
The weather conditions limited the crime-fighting efforts of local law enforcement, with travelers’ stranded vehicles clogging roads and snow-related emergencies taking police away from their normal beats.

Gramaglia said Monday that was changing.

“We’ve been able to throughout the storm transition our patrol officers to get back [to] their patrol efforts while we have our search and rescue recovery teams that are going out and doing the very difficult work of recovering bodies,” he said.

Brown said he was astounded by the looting.

Some businesses had their windows smashed and merchandise damaged and stolen, according to a local TV report.
“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm is just absolutely reprehensible,” he said.

“They’re not looting foods and medicines, they’re just looting items that they want. So these aren’t even people in distress,” the mayor said. “These are people who are taking advantage of a national disaster and the suffering of many in our community to take what they want.”

Frank Humphrey
2d ago

Why are people so shocked at the things thieves do...they wait for opportunity to present itself,and then they pounce on it.They could care less about what you or I think.

Dave
3d ago

well, these are the people they have been protecting. I'm sure if the criminals are smart, they will be teaching their children to loot, since the cops won't be arresting children under 12 now

Bob Y
3d ago

where's Charles Bronson when you need him. Buffalo SCUM. I wish bad things for the looters and their families

