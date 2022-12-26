ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.

Federal and state governments observe holidays that fall on Saturdays on the Friday before. Federal and state holidays that fall on Sundays are observed the following Monday.

USPS mail service is suspended on federal holidays. Generally, stock market trading is halted on federal holidays and banks are closed.

For those trying to plan ahead, here’s which date and day of the week major holidays fall on in 2023:

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 2: New Year’s Day observed (federal holiday)
Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (federal holiday)
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day
Monday, Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day (federal holiday)
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday
Tuesday, March 7: Holi
Sunday, March 12: Daylight Saving Time begins
Friday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
Monday, March 20: First day of spring
Thursday, March 23: Ramadan begins
Sunday, April 2: Palm Sunday
Wednesday, April 5: First night of Passover
Friday, April 7: Good Friday
Sunday, April 9: Easter
Tuesday, April 18: Tax Day
Friday, May 5: Cinco de Mayo
Sunday, May 14: Mother’s Day
Monday, May 29: Memorial Day (federal holiday)
Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day
Monday, June 19: Juneteenth (federal holiday)
Wednesday, June 21: First day of summer
Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day (federal holiday)
Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day (federal holiday)
Saturday, Sept. 16: Rosh Hashana
Saturday, Sept. 23: First day of fall
Monday, Sept. 25: Yom Kippur
Monday, Oct. 9: Columbus Day (federal holiday) / Indigenous People’s Day
Friday, Oct. 27: Nevada Day (state holiday)
Tuesday, Oct. 31: Halloween
Sunday, Nov. 5: Daylight Saving Time ends
Friday, Nov, 10: Veterans Day (federal holiday)
Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Sunday, Nov. 12: Diwali
Thursday, Nov. 23: Thanksgiving (federal holiday)
Thursday, Dec. 7: First night of Hannukah
Thursday, Dec. 21: First day of winter
Sunday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve
Monday, Dec. 25: Christmas (federal holiday)
Tuesday, Dec. 26: First day of Kwanzaa
Sunday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: First day of 2024 (federal holiday)

