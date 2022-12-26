Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.

Federal and state governments observe holidays that fall on Saturdays on the Friday before. Federal and state holidays that fall on Sundays are observed the following Monday.

USPS mail service is suspended on federal holidays. Generally, stock market trading is halted on federal holidays and banks are closed.

For those trying to plan ahead, here’s which date and day of the week major holidays fall on in 2023:

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 2: New Year’s Day observed (federal holiday)

Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (federal holiday)

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day

Monday, Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day (federal holiday)

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Ash Wednesday

Tuesday, March 7: Holi

Sunday, March 12: Daylight Saving Time begins

Friday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

Monday, March 20: First day of spring

Thursday, March 23: Ramadan begins

Sunday, April 2: Palm Sunday

Wednesday, April 5: First night of Passover

Friday, April 7: Good Friday

Sunday, April 9: Easter

Tuesday, April 18: Tax Day

Friday, May 5: Cinco de Mayo

Sunday, May 14: Mother’s Day

Monday, May 29: Memorial Day (federal holiday)

Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day

Monday, June 19: Juneteenth (federal holiday)

Wednesday, June 21: First day of summer

Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day (federal holiday)

Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day (federal holiday)

Saturday, Sept. 16: Rosh Hashana

Saturday, Sept. 23: First day of fall

Monday, Sept. 25: Yom Kippur

Monday, Oct. 9: Columbus Day (federal holiday) / Indigenous People’s Day

Friday, Oct. 27: Nevada Day (state holiday)

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Halloween

Sunday, Nov. 5: Daylight Saving Time ends

Friday, Nov, 10: Veterans Day (federal holiday)

Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Sunday, Nov. 12: Diwali

Thursday, Nov. 23: Thanksgiving (federal holiday)

Thursday, Dec. 7: First night of Hannukah

Thursday, Dec. 21: First day of winter

Sunday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

Monday, Dec. 25: Christmas (federal holiday)

Tuesday, Dec. 26: First day of Kwanzaa

Sunday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: First day of 2024 (federal holiday)

