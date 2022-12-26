Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along I-69
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three days after a fatal accident near Boonville New Harmony Road, the victim’s name has been released.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Berneard Fleming Sr. passed away at the scene of the crash on December 23. He was 64-years-old.
Police believe one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle head-on. However, the sheriff’s office is still investigating this accident.
The coroner tells us the cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed.
