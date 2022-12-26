Bigfoot, the Belle Isle Giant Slide and the Detroit Lions: A look back at the 7 most-listened to Daily J episodes of 2022

Back in February WWJ’s Zach Clark launched “ The Daily J ,” a daily podcast exploring the hottest topics in Metro Detroit and beyond.

From crime and politics to wild animals and spooky stories , no stone has been left unturned. As we look back at the year in news, these are the seven most listened to episodes of the podcast.

#1 - The Detroit Lions is widely considered to be the worst NFL franchise of all time. Is that about to change?

Even if the Lions don’t make the playoffs this season, two things are for sure: the mid-season turnaround the team underwent was nothing short of spectacular , and this city loves its Lions. After the Lions pulled off their fifth win in six games to claw their way back into the playoff picture, Clark spoke with a sports psychologist and WWJ’s Tony Ortiz to find out if “SOL” is becoming a thing of the past.

#2 - Is the Giant Slide at Belle Isle a nostalgic treasure or harbinger of doom? Why can't it be both?

Late this summer Detroit’s beautiful Belle Isle came into the spotlight. But not for a reason anyone expected. A few weeks before Labor Day the DNR reopened the beloved “Giant Slide.” A nostalgic blast from the past for many, the slide was something closer to a “harbinger of doom” that weekend, as dozens of videos online showed children and adults bouncing hard and loud down the slide . Clark talked with a Detroit historian and a reporter to get the scoop on just why the slide went so viral. Those videos recently came back into the spotlight when Jimmy Kimmel named it "Clip of the Year."

#3 - From traffic island to the heartbeat of the city in less than 20 years. Did Campus Martius save downtown Detroit?

Less than 20 years ago, Campus Martius was nothing more than a busy intersection downtown Detroit. Now it’s the center of the city , in more ways than one. It was used as the central point when the city was reconstructed after the Great Fire of 1805. It’s also one of the city’s major entertainment hubs. With year-round events from a summertime beach to Detroit’s Christmas tree and skating, there’s always something going on, earning recognition as one of the best city squares in the country . Clark and WWJ’s Annie Scaramuzzino dig into how the park went from an idea to celebrate the city’s 300th birthday to the heart of all the action downtown.

#4 - "Michigan drivers suck!" -- Vehicle fatalities are on the rise. Is it time to change the speed limit?

There’s long been talk that Michigan roads “suck.” That’s no secret. But do Michigan drivers suck too? That seems to be the case. In 2021 there were more than 1,300 deaths on Michigan roadways – about four per day. This summer Clark spoke to Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw about what can be done to make Michigan roads safer , including the possibility of lowering speed limits.

#5 - Is Bigfoot real? One expert says, "Oh! Absolutely!"

This summer started with talks of a Bigfoot sighting in Metro Detroit. While that was quickly debunked, Clark got to wondering – is Bigfoot really out there? It’s hard to say definitively one way or the other, but he learned all about a group of people dedicated to finding the answer – the Bigfoot Research Organization. One scientist even told him there is no doubt Bigfoot is out there.

#6 - "Is that a cougar?!" Despite sightings on the rise, the big cat remains elusive in Michigan

While we’re on the topic of elusive creatures, sightings of cougars have been on the rise in Michigan over the last few years, despite DNR officials saying there’s no breeding population of cougars in the state. How is that possible? After reports of a “strange animal” in Macomb County this summer, this Daily J takes a look at the big cat in Michigan.

#7 - "You just threw her in the dumpster in the cold!" As the search for Zion Foster continues, will the Eastpointe teen ever be found?

Last January 17-year-old Zion Foster disappeared from her Eastpointe home. The last person she was ever seen with was her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, who is in prison for lying to police during the investigation. Hearing from her heartbroken mother during a court hearing, this episode details the search for the teen after five weeks of searching a Macomb County landfill. The search concluded in October without police ever finding her body, a turning point that prompted Clark to revisit the case.

