Frigid temperature doesn't stop Great Lake Jumper

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The bitter cold hasn’t stopped the man known as the Great Lake Jumper from plunging into Lake Michigan.

Dan O’Conor has kept his streak going. While many were staying indoors Friday amid air temperatures of minus seven degrees, he jumped into the 34 degree lake while wearing a jacket and shorts.

O’Conor posts videos of his daily jumps to twitter and frequently uses the platform to highlight independent music venues.

Block Club Chicago reports the Lincoln Square resident started jumping during the pandemic and has kept it going, because he thinks it’s fun.

