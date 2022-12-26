ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WPXI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team. Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero’s good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league’s top defenses. It’s how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
DENVER, CO
WPXI

Fantasy Football Tip Drill: Key angles for Championship Week

It’s Fantasy Championship Week. Congrats to everyone who made it this far. My first piece of advice to anyone still alive in the playoffs is simple — keep doing what you’re doing. Run your reps, follow your routines. I’m here to offer a few tidbits and pieces...
TENNESSEE STATE
WPXI

Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
WPXI

NBA struggles to keep up with Broncos-Rams, sees Christmas ratings uptick despite NFL competition

Christmas day has long been the purview of the NBA on the American sports calendar. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this season, the NFL took full advantage with its first-ever holiday triple-header that expectedly dominated the ratings. But it didn't appear to hurt the NBA. While trailing the NFL by steep margins, the NBA managed a notable uptick in viewership from 2021 over the course of its five-game slate.
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez’s efforts to take full control of the Minnesota Timberwolves are continuing on schedule. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore exercised their option to purchase another 20 percent share of the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two had until the end of Saturday... The post Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy