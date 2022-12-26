Read full article on original website
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
When Evan Axelbank takes over Charley's World and the Blind Tiger
Evan Axelbank may have had a few sips of coffee in his entire life before he stepped into Charley Belcher's shoes and entered his world for a day. The FOX 13 reporter visited the Blind Tiger's newest location in downtown Tampa and gives coffee a caffeinated chance.
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
Lakeland couple finds lost engagement ring in toilet after 21 years
"She came to me one day and said 'I think I lost my ring.' She said 'it was on the counter now it's gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'" Nick recalled.
Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
Lakeland couple's engagement ring found more than 20 years after it was flushed down the toilet
LAKELAND, Fla. - There's no better feeling than finding something you've lost — especially if it's been missing for two decades. A Lakeland couple who said they flushed their engagement ring down the toilet more than 20 years ago figured it was gone forever. To their surprise, the ring...
Longtime Tampa radio personality finds new ways to navigate changing industry
LUTZ, Fla. - A Tampa radio personality is finding new ways to entertain listeners on the air, and he has no plans to sign off. He's using new technology to navigate the changing business of broadcasting. Mason Dixon's familiar voice has been on Tampa Bay area airwaves since 1978, but...
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Plant High wrestling coach brings in unique experience after Army Special Forces career
TAMPA, Fla. - Plant High School's wrestling coach has special experience that took him to dangerous places, but that experience also taught him a lot about building a team. Team building has become a popular goal in the business world, but the Plant High wrestlers in Tampa said they're feeling it in a big way.
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
29 Best Tampa Restaurants in 2023 (Where to Eat, By a Local)
If you’re looking for the best Tampa restaurants you’re in luck because Tampa has a very exciting food scene. There’s an entire spectrum of cuisines showcased here in the heart of Tampa Bay. I live in Tampa and I’ve spent the last couple of years on a...
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa
The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
No expense spared at this dino park
Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
