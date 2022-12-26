ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

fox13news.com

When Evan Axelbank takes over Charley's World and the Blind Tiger

Evan Axelbank may have had a few sips of coffee in his entire life before he stepped into Charley Belcher's shoes and entered his world for a day. The FOX 13 reporter visited the Blind Tiger's newest location in downtown Tampa and gives coffee a caffeinated chance.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
DUNEDIN, FL
WFLA

Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

29 Best Tampa Restaurants in 2023 (Where to Eat, By a Local)

If you’re looking for the best Tampa restaurants you’re in luck because Tampa has a very exciting food scene. There’s an entire spectrum of cuisines showcased here in the heart of Tampa Bay. I live in Tampa and I’ve spent the last couple of years on a...
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa

The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

No expense spared at this dino park

Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL

