How to Deice Your Windshield with Just a Potato During This Indiana Winter

If you're looking for a way to keep your windshield from icing over on those cold Indiana mornings, here's a little hack that just might do the trick for you. We all know that winter is coming...well technically it's already wintertime, but you know what I mean. The colder temps, ice, snow, and every headache that comes with all of those things are on the way. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
