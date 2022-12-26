NFL reportedly investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Eli Apple; Patriots QB calls low hit part of the game'

Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Dallas Cowboys Rocking ‘Arctic Cowboy’ Uniforms on Thursday Night Football
Get ready for some Thursday Night Football action. The Dallas Cowboys are rocking some special “Arctic Cowboy” uniforms. Another addition... The post LOOK: Dallas Cowboys Rocking ‘Arctic Cowboy’ Uniforms on Thursday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
WPXI
Joe Burrow 12 passes away from passing childhood idol Drew Brees in NFL record books
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is poised to become the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage, as long as he makes at least 12 pass attempts on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. With those 12 pass attempts, complete or not, Burrow will pass his childhood idol Drew Brees for...
WPXI
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WPXI
Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here's how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010
Call it luck, skill or a combination of both, but the Minnesota Vikings have been a historically great team in close games this season. The Vikings' last-second 27-24 win over the New York Giants in Week 16 marked Minnesota's 11th win in one-possession games this season, which surpassed the NFL record the Vikings tied with the 2019 Seattle Seahawks and the 1978 Houston Oilers. Kirk Cousins also became the first quarterback to lead eight fourth-quarter comebacks a week after Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts.
WPXI
Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
WPXI
Russell Wilson is No. 1 concern facing Broncos' coaching candidates and eyes are on lookout for 'a big red flag'
Late Monday afternoon, after news of head coach Nathaniel Hackett's firing had begun to sink in across the NFL and the dot-connecting to Sean Payton began in earnest, a source close to the former New Orleans Saints head coach posed what appears to be the most pressing question surrounding the Denver Broncos' opening.
WPXI
Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills
Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he apparently sustained and played through a head injury against the Green Bay Packers. The incident raised two key questions: Why wasn't Tagovailoa's injury identified during the game, and should he continue play football this season after multiple head injuries? The NFL and the NFLPA's top doctors addressed both questions on Tuesday.
WPXI
Fantasy Football Week 17: Quarterback rankings
Is Trevor Lawrence finally becoming the player and quarterback we all hoped and expected he would be, in both fantasy and reality? If the fantasy football output of his last seven games is any indication, then we have something to look forward to in Week 17 and in the 2023 season!
WPXI
NBA struggles to keep up with Broncos-Rams, sees Christmas ratings uptick despite NFL competition
Christmas day has long been the purview of the NBA on the American sports calendar. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this season, the NFL took full advantage with its first-ever holiday triple-header that expectedly dominated the ratings. But it didn't appear to hurt the NBA. While trailing the NFL by steep margins, the NBA managed a notable uptick in viewership from 2021 over the course of its five-game slate.
Comments / 0