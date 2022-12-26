Read full article on original website
City of Trenton Announces Assunpink Firewalk
With Patriots Week festivities underway, now is the perfect time to celebrate the Capital City’s rich history. Join Mayor Reed Gusciora, friends, neighbors, and a colorful cast of reenactors as they usher in the New Year with one of Trenton’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, attendees will gather at the Historic Iron Bridge in Mill Hill Park. The event starts with the Continental Army’s March from the Old Barracks to Mill Hill Park. Upon arrival, demonstrators will fire their muskets and demonstrate drills open to public participation. Next, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and music as they watch our nation’s history come to life. Then, as darkness falls over the city, Continental Soldiers will light up the south bank as they present a dramatic reading of Thomas Paine’s “The American Crisis.”
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?
Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
South Jersey man wants to 'return kindness' to the community
A South Jersey man is on a mission to "Return Kindness" to his community through selfless acts.
Community News
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa
Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Bucks County Politician Will Be Answering Local Residents’ Questions Next Week
The local politician is hosting an open house for local residents.Photo byRep. Perry Warren. A Bucks County politician is opening up dialogue with local residences after he recently moved his longtime district office. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming engagement.
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff
Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
Charity doubles amount of food for families in Camden, NJ
Double the Donations: "We surprised them this morning and we're bringing them 55,000 pounds of food today," said Dave Smith, CEO of the Mount Group.
Missing Pennsylvania man located, condition unknown
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located. The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police...
Philly’s Heralded Eviction Diversion Program Is Considered a Win-Win — For Most
When a tenant stops paying rent, it typically ignites a battle that can leave a landlord without critical income for months. And eventually, turning to an attorney to file for an eviction. It’s a long and often painful process that can end with a visit from the Sheriff's Office and the tenant out on the street.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Unease in Toms River over settlement to turn Superfund site into a park
Mayor Mo Hill is among those with questions about the proposed settlement. A deal to clean up one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites, located in Toms River, is drawing blowback from environmental watchers and residents who say their family’s health was harmed. But the state Department of Environmental Protection is moving forward with a cleanup settlement at the former Ciba-Geigy plant, which illegally dumped chemicals throughout its operation and allegedly caused a child cancer cluster.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com
(WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com, is in the City of Brotherly Love. Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat is located in the […]
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County Receives $200,000 Through Keystone Communities Program
The organization received a hefty sum of money to aid them in their mission.Photo byiStock. A nonprofit organization in Bucks County was recently granted a large sum of money in order to continue their operations in the area. Patty Tascarella wrote about the local organization in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Landlord finds decomposed body inside trash bag at NJ home
A landlord found a decomposed inside a garbage bag at a home in New Jersey last week, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said.
