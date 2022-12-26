With Patriots Week festivities underway, now is the perfect time to celebrate the Capital City’s rich history. Join Mayor Reed Gusciora, friends, neighbors, and a colorful cast of reenactors as they usher in the New Year with one of Trenton’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, attendees will gather at the Historic Iron Bridge in Mill Hill Park. The event starts with the Continental Army’s March from the Old Barracks to Mill Hill Park. Upon arrival, demonstrators will fire their muskets and demonstrate drills open to public participation. Next, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and music as they watch our nation’s history come to life. Then, as darkness falls over the city, Continental Soldiers will light up the south bank as they present a dramatic reading of Thomas Paine’s “The American Crisis.”

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO