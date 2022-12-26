ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

City of Trenton Announces Assunpink Firewalk

With Patriots Week festivities underway, now is the perfect time to celebrate the Capital City’s rich history. Join Mayor Reed Gusciora, friends, neighbors, and a colorful cast of reenactors as they usher in the New Year with one of Trenton’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, attendees will gather at the Historic Iron Bridge in Mill Hill Park. The event starts with the Continental Army’s March from the Old Barracks to Mill Hill Park. Upon arrival, demonstrators will fire their muskets and demonstrate drills open to public participation. Next, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and music as they watch our nation’s history come to life. Then, as darkness falls over the city, Continental Soldiers will light up the south bank as they present a dramatic reading of Thomas Paine’s “The American Crisis.”
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?

Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Community News

Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware

In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff

Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
TRENTON, NJ
abc27.com

Missing Pennsylvania man located, condition unknown

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located. The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NJ Spotlight

Unease in Toms River over settlement to turn Superfund site into a park

Mayor Mo Hill is among those with questions about the proposed settlement. A deal to clean up one of the nation’s most notorious Superfund sites, located in Toms River, is drawing blowback from environmental watchers and residents who say their family’s health was harmed. But the state Department of Environmental Protection is moving forward with a cleanup settlement at the former Ciba-Geigy plant, which illegally dumped chemicals throughout its operation and allegedly caused a child cancer cluster.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
abc27 News

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com

(WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com, is in the City of Brotherly Love. Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat is located in the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

