WANE-TV
FWPD asks for help locating suspect in August shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to an August shooting investigation. Cortes Antonio Morris, 20, is a wanted suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 15 in the area of 1600 Reed Road.
WOWO News
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
WANE-TV
Police search for suspect in stabbing that left 1 woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are handling a reported stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne that happened a little before noon Thursday, dispatchers confirmed. Authorities responded to the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call who said a lady was laying in the roadway and had been stabbed.
A look at how the Fort Wayne Police Department continues work on cold cases
Even with the higher rate of success, the problem remains that there are cases that do not get solved. That means there are victim's families that don't get the closure that they need.
WANE-TV
Police: IHOP armed robbery suspect connected to prior thefts on same day
hometownstations.com
Animal Liberation Front claims responsibility for mink farm vandalization in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - The Animal Liberation Front has taken credit for the vandalism that released thousands of mink into Van Wert County back in November. According to their website, the Animal Liberation Front claims to be responsible for purposefully releasing around 10,000 mink from Lion Farms in Van Wert. Vandals spray painted "ALF", the acronym for the group, on the side of one of the buildings. Many animals were shot or killed by traffic after being released.
WANE-TV
Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
WANE-TV
Police: Man at IHOP with axe, knife charged with armed robbery
News Now Warsaw
House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man accused of holding up IHOP with knife and ax on Christmas Eve
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after semitruck crash on I-69
A vehicle fire Thursday morning has closed a stretch of highway just southwest of city limits.
963xke.com
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Man choked, battered woman pregnant with his child
UpNorthLive.com
Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
inkfreenews.com
No One Injured After House Fire East Of Warsaw
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
