ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churubusco, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

FWPD asks for help locating suspect in August shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to an August shooting investigation. Cortes Antonio Morris, 20, is a wanted suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 15 in the area of 1600 Reed Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Downtown law office damaged after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Animal Liberation Front claims responsibility for mink farm vandalization in Van Wert

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - The Animal Liberation Front has taken credit for the vandalism that released thousands of mink into Van Wert County back in November. According to their website, the Animal Liberation Front claims to be responsible for purposefully releasing around 10,000 mink from Lion Farms in Van Wert. Vandals spray painted "ALF", the acronym for the group, on the side of one of the buildings. Many animals were shot or killed by traffic after being released.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Court holds initial hearing for suspect in fatal 3-car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect in a fatal three-car crash that happened in late October took part in an initial court hearing Thursday morning. Yar Ju, 28, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 felony; Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Level 6 felony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Man at IHOP with axe, knife charged with armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve at the IHOP on Coldwater Road. At approximately 12:54 p.m., police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night

WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
WARSAW, IN
963xke.com

City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Man choked, battered woman pregnant with his child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man is facing five felony charges stemming from a reported altercation where the man battered a pregnant woman and a 9-year-old child, according to court documents. On Dec. 19, police responded to reports of a domestic battery and were told by...
FORT WAYNE, IN
UpNorthLive.com

Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

No One Injured After House Fire East Of Warsaw

WARSAW — No injuries were reported in a house fire east of Warsaw on Tuesday evening. Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a structure fire at 3456 E. 100N, Warsaw. The property is owned by John and Doreen Darling, Warsaw. According to...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy