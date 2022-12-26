Read full article on original website
NJ Spotlight News: December 28, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?. Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a...
Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?
Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a living wage in New Jersey. New Jersey’s minimum wage is set to rise to $14.13 an hour on Jan. 1, an increase of $1.13. But while they acknowledge it’s always good to see people get bigger paychecks, advocates for low-income workers say $14.13 an hour still falls far short of a living wage in New Jersey. “I dare anybody to scroll through Zillow and try to find a place you can live on $14 an hour in New Jersey,” said Sue Altman, executive director of New Jersey Working Families Alliance.
Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy
A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
Taxes 2022: Some relief, some failures to relieve
With inflation taking a big bite out of household budgets over the last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers responded by enacting a crop of new tax policies aimed at providing some relief. How successful these relief measures will become remains to be seen, but many have already reshaped...
Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?
Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Business Report: Housing price trends, Lions Gate Films, Izzo of PSEG retires
The year 2023 could bring more stability to the housing market in New Jersey and elsewhere. The Case-Shiller housing report out Tuesday showed that home prices in the U.S. fell in October for the fourth straight month. This mirrors sales data from the National Association of Realtors, which also has shown consecutive months of declines. In New Jersey, the median sales price for a single-family home was $470,000, according to the most recent data — down from $510,000 over the summer. Market watchers say home prices will likely continue to pull back next year, especially as mortgage rates have climbed.
Business Report: Lower gas prices, Southwest Airlines, health insurance
The national average price of gas is projected to drop 50 cents per gallon in 2023. Gas prices are projected to fall further in the new year, according to an outlook released by GasBuddy, a company that tracks fuel prices. GasBuddy projects that the yearly national average price of gas in 2023 will drop by nearly 50 cents per gallon from this year’s average. Current gas prices in New Jersey are averaging just over $3.25 a gallon. GasBuddy predicts the average household will spend just under $2,500 on gasoline next year — about $250 less than this year’s spending.
NJ launches grant program for aspiring cannabis business operators
The state is offering money to would-be cannabis operators to get their businesses up and running. New Jersey is creating a Cannabis Equity Grant Program and committing $10 million in funding. A lack of access to capital is an ongoing problem for many small businesses, and minority businesses in particular. These state grants can be used to cover start-up costs, initial expenses and training.
NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access
Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
Some schools bring back masks as peak time for respiratory viruses approaches
Health officials track several respiratory viruses, expect more hospitalizations ahead. Health officials who are tracking several respiratory viruses — including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — expect more hospitalizations ahead. “This is the predicted peak time of year coming up,” said Dr. Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University.
NJ’s impact on founding of US, development of democracy
New Jersey played a critical yet underrepresented role in the Revolutionary War. Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute and a member of the board of directors for Crossroads of the American Revolution explains just how significant the state was in the general founding of the country, as well as the development of democracy. He explains the New Year’s goal to put New Jersey on the map for it.
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
1901
Year when first stringed electric Christmas lights were produced. It was in New Jersey. There’s nothing that says Christmas quite like a clotted mass of tree lights inexpertly packed away after the previous year’s festivities. Disentangling the bulbous mess is an annual ritual in many homes. The Thomas...
In growing labor movement, workers want to be treated as human beings
Since pandemic, labor organizing has grown to include new workers. From Starbucks employees, to railroad workers, to the staff at The New York Times, workers everywhere are demanding their employers treat them humanely. In the case of nurses in New Jersey’s hospitals, workers said they felt like executives were putting profits over patient care and worker health.
Surge of domestic violence reports expected during holidays
NJ set to tackle plant invaders
Bill would ban plant sales, create monitors to stem invasive plants. The Legislature is stepping up efforts to eliminate the havoc invasive plants create in New Jersey. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee unanimously approved a bill earlier this month that would ban, in most cases, the sale and distribution of certain invasive plants. The legislation (S-2186) also would reestablish the New Jersey Invasive Species Council, an organization created by former Gov. Jon Corzine 18 years ago.
29.7
Record NJ snowfall, in inches, was in Long Branch during 1947’s Great Blizzard. Now that the howling gales of the Christmas storm have abated, we can just about hear ourselves think enough to put the wintry conditions in perspective. And, as big as the storm was, at least it spared most of New Jersey from much snow.
NJ lawmakers consider psychedelics for getting healthy, not high
Latest research indicates psilocybin, MDMA are beneficial when treating depression, PTSD and other problems, but licensing hurdles must be cleared. The nationwide push to allow people greater access to psilocybin and other psychedelic substances is supported by a growing body of research that points to their benefits in treating depression, alcohol use and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, among other addiction and mental health issues.
For South Asian Christians in NJ, Christmas has a different flavor
Unique traditions are little known, even among fellow South Asians. Nothing says Christmas like spongy appam and tender lamb biryani for some New Jerseyans. South Asian Christians — those hailing from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other parts of the subcontinent — are a minority within a minority: just 1-2% of all South Asians.
Op-Ed: Holidays — not the happiest time of year for some friends, family
This is a holiday PSA: You are close to someone, right now, who is struggling with their mental health. It’s the holiday season. Our culture — from our commercials to our movies, our workplaces to our front yards — tells us “it’s the most wonderful time of the year.” In a lot of ways, it is. But in a lot of ways, it’s stressful, cold, sunless and a strain on both our pocketbooks and our mental health.
