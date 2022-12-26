The year 2023 could bring more stability to the housing market in New Jersey and elsewhere. The Case-Shiller housing report out Tuesday showed that home prices in the U.S. fell in October for the fourth straight month. This mirrors sales data from the National Association of Realtors, which also has shown consecutive months of declines. In New Jersey, the median sales price for a single-family home was $470,000, according to the most recent data — down from $510,000 over the summer. Market watchers say home prices will likely continue to pull back next year, especially as mortgage rates have climbed.

