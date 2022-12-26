Read full article on original website
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
NJ lawmaker gets kicked out of his day job — political retribution, he says
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
Young N.J. residents are more progressive but not more likely to be Democrats, poll shows
New Jersey adults between 18 and 30 years old are more likely to be politically progressive than voters overall in the state — but not necessarily more likely to be Democrats, a new poll found. The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released earlier this month, shows young adults from...
Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister
The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
NJ Spotlight News: December 28, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Minimum wage is set to rise, but is $14.13 enough in NJ?. Advocates say new minimum still falls short of a...
Taxes 2022: Some relief, some failures to relieve
With inflation taking a big bite out of household budgets over the last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers responded by enacting a crop of new tax policies aimed at providing some relief. How successful these relief measures will become remains to be seen, but many have already reshaped...
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Hughes tells Mercer Democratic county committee he’s prepared to run in a primary, on or off the line
In a letter to county committee members, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes pledged to take his bid for re-election to a sixth term directly to primary voters even if he loses the Mercer County Democratic convention. Assemblyman Daniel Benson (D-Hamilton) is challenging Hughes for the Democratic nomination and has released...
Critics say push for bail reform rollback is driven by politics, not data
Democratic lawmakers have now joined in calls for rolling back bail reforms. There’s a new bipartisan push in Trenton to roll back changes made to New Jersey’s bail system. Bail reform was enacted five years ago under then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie, making the state among the first in the nation effectively to eliminate cash bail.
Bias claim shows need for diversity among N.J. judges | Opinion
The phrase “No good deed goes unpunished” is a scathing commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on those who offer them. Jason Witcher, a municipal court judge in Cumberland County, may have learned this lesson all too well in recent days after trying to stop what he says are discriminatory trends against the Latino community. Shortly after he went public with this good deed, Witcher claimed that his job as a municipal judge was threatened.
Jackson councilman calls for government licensing of journalists after being called out
JACKON, NJ – Jackson Township Councilman Steven Chisolm called for the government licensing of journalists after he was criticized for championing an ordinance that could potentially send hundreds of thousands of dollars more in taxpayer money to his father’s business. Chisolm is an Aspen Tree Expert Co. employee. The company, owned by his father, Steven Chisolm, Sr., currently bills $137,000 annually for tree removal service contracts with the township of Jackson. Chisolm’s father, who sits on the township Shade Tree Commission, is paid for tree removal by the township each year. Chisolm, Jr. claims he is not a co-owner of The post Jackson councilman calls for government licensing of journalists after being called out appeared first on Shore News Network.
6,262
NJ’s estimated population loss between mid-2021 and mid-2022. The population of the United States rose by a historically low 376,029 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But the agency’s just-released Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates show an increase in the 2022 population of 0.4%, or 1,256,003. A press release accompanying the data noted, “Net international migration — the number of people moving in and out of the country — added 1,010,923 people between 2021 and 2022 and was the primary driver of growth.” In addition, Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the bureau, said the country experienced “the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.”
Menendez aide to join Murphy administration
Christopher Flores ended his five-year stint as a deputy press secretary to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez on December 23 and will join the New Jersey Economic Development Authority as a senior advisor. Flores began working for Menendez in 2016 as an intern while attending St. Peter’s University. He took a...
New study: New Jersey hunger soaring as hunger reduction advances are eaten up by federal aid cuts, inflation
NEW JERSEY – The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data.
Defeated Bayonne mayoral candidate’s sister out as deputy county clerk
The sister of the woman who challenged Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis last May is losing her job as deputy Hudson County Clerk, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Diane Ashe Liming served as treasurer for her sister, former Council President Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, who mounted an unsuccessful bid to oust Davis in May but fell 93 votes of forcing the two-term incumbent into a runoff.
Who’s for South Jersey maple syrup?
Stockton University is testing the potential for the industry in the region. With the help of federal grants, Stockton University is testing the potential for a maple syrup industry in South Jersey. The emerging crop in the Pine Barrens started when Stockton won nearly $1 million in two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Davis to Nominate his Wife as Deputy Clerk
Sources in Hudson County confirm that Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will name is wife as deputy county clerk, replacing the sister of the candidate who ran against him for mayor last May. Diane Liming, who served as campaign treasurer for Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, will not be reappointed in January. Davis’s wife,...
New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
