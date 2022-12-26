JACKON, NJ – Jackson Township Councilman Steven Chisolm called for the government licensing of journalists after he was criticized for championing an ordinance that could potentially send hundreds of thousands of dollars more in taxpayer money to his father’s business. Chisolm is an Aspen Tree Expert Co. employee. The company, owned by his father, Steven Chisolm, Sr., currently bills $137,000 annually for tree removal service contracts with the township of Jackson. Chisolm’s father, who sits on the township Shade Tree Commission, is paid for tree removal by the township each year. Chisolm, Jr. claims he is not a co-owner of The post Jackson councilman calls for government licensing of journalists after being called out appeared first on Shore News Network.

