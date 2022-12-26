Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
floydcountyrecord.com
McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time
FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort Worth
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World
A recent report from Tate Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene
Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas was the most read food story of 2022.
La La Land Kind Cafe Planning Plano Spot
This 100% organic coffee shop helps youth in the foster system and normalizes kindness.
fox4news.com
Fellowship United Methodist Church in Trophy Club cancels Christmas services after pipes burst
TROPHY CLUB, Texas - The Fellowship United Methodist Church in Trophy Club had to cancel its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services after the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing burst the church's pipes. "I cannot express how much it breaks my heart that we had to cancel services,"...
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens First Texas Location
Family-Style Pizza Chain Begins Growing Throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Area
fox4news.com
Hundreds in Denton County left without water during holiday weekend
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Denton County community says their holiday weekend was ruined by a problem that's become all too common for them: low water pressure or no water at all. "You text your neighbors and you go, anybody else have low water? No water? Yeah, we're all having...
fox4news.com
Campo Verde in Arlington goes all out for the holidays
The Tex Mex spot does not hold back when it comes to Christmas spirit. This piece originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
hometownbyhandlebar.com
Once Upon a Penny: The House That Pocket Change Built
Some of his fellow numismatists considered him to be the P. T. Barnum of coin collecting: a showman. But they also admitted that at a time when coin collecting was a hobby of the well-to-do, Max Mehl did more than anyone else to make coin collecting popular among average Americans.
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association Hosts Holiday Party
The Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association hosted a holiday party celebrating the season December 9. It was a night of gaiety filled with good food, friends, and merriment at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake.
When to expect rain & storms in North Texas to end the week ahead of the New Year
The weather outside was freezing cold over the Christmas holiday weekend, and now that a quick warm-up has arrived, it won't be alone as some rain chances will be present to end the week ahead of the New Year's holiday weekend.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
Fireworks are banned in southern Denton County towns
If you’re wanting to buy and use fireworks legally this New Year’s Eve, you’re going to need to stay outside town limits in southern Denton County. Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town limits, it is still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village all have had ordinances banning fireworks for years. The Lantana Community Association banned fireworks in 2012 after several grass fires sparked by fireworks threatened homes on New Year’s Eve. The towns of Bartonville and Northlake this year changed their ordinances to join the other local towns in banning possession and use of fireworks within their borders, too.
glasstire.com
City of Dallas Appoints New Director of Office of Arts & Culture
Earlier this month, the City of Dallas announced the appointment of Marine Elyse Philippe as its new Director of the Office of Arts & Culture. Ms. Philippe is an arts administrator with over 15 years of experience working in community-centered organizations. Most recently she served as the National Community Art Manager for the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization A Window Between Worlds. In this role, she developed resources to combat trauma and advocate for social justice through art. She has also held executive roles, including having served as the executive director of the Atlanta Resource for Entertainment & Arts.
Comments / 0