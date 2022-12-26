Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Related
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, injures two others
An Alabama man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a head-on collision. Alabama state troopers said Alex B. Hilyer, 40 of Ashville, Alabama, was killed when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 176. Troopers...
wbrc.com
2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
87-year-old woman killed in Christmas crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle car crash Christmas night Sunday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Claudette Autry, 87, was driving on Interstate 59 when her Mercury Grand Marquis collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by a man from Michigan. Autry was not wearing a […]
4 killed during deadly holiday weekend identified
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people killed during the four-day holiday weekend. Marcus Cornelius Jackson, 38, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1400 block of ½ Hueytown Road in Hueytown on Friday, Dec. 23, at 12:28 a.m. […]
wbrc.com
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
wvtm13.com
Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
wvtm13.com
Three arrested in Bessemer home invasion robberies
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police arrested three people in a string of home invasion-style burglaries and robberies. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to three reports of suspects forcing their way into occupied homes, looking for valuables. While investigating the first two incidents, investigators pulled over a vehicle suspected...
wbrc.com
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in stabbing in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Bessemer Christmas evening. The Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said officers were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. and arrived to find 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker dead.
wbrc.com
Winds carry the smell of the Moody landfill fire westward
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham as the smoke from the fire burning underneath the ground at an environmental landfill in Moody seems to be traveling west. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says southeast winds are pulling the...
wbrc.com
Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
wbrc.com
Man arrested after more than 150 catalytic converters found at this home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after officials found more than 150 catalytic converters at his home during a search. 58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson is facing felony charges related to not properly documenting the purchase of certain items as well as receiving stolen property. Tuesday investigators...
wbrc.com
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
Man found stabbed to death in Bessemer alley on Christmas night; suspect in custody
A man was found stabbed to death Christmas night in a Bessemer alley. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Tuesday identified the victim Clay Austin Parker. He was 41. A passerby discovered Parker unconscious in the alley in the 1700 Sixth Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police and medics arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene at 6:52 p.m.
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
Comments / 0