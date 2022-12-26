Read full article on original website
Keith Fritz
1d ago
Mandy Rose is old enough to make her own choices for her life. I think that she wants to start a family with her husband and to be able to do so without being badly injured from a stunt on the show. Even though we may have different opinions on her new type of work. We can all agree that she left without any type of long lasting injures. She had a good time on the WWE shows and she has said that now it's time for the other divas to get a chance.
Reply
4
Related
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
nodq.com
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Popculture
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Cris Pannullo shady after 21-day streak ends: ‘He got lucky’
“Jeopardy!” champion Cris Pannullo is opening up about the end of his 21-game winning streak — and shading the contestant who beat him. Pannullo, 38, ended his winning run last Tuesday with a winnings total of $748,000. He lost to Andy Tirrell — who ended up losing the following night. The fan-favorite from New Jersey admitted on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that he still feels “incredible” and the show is only over for him “for now.” “Everybody loses on ‘Jeopardy!’ but very, very few people win 20 games, very few people win three quarters of a million dollars, or a half-million dollars, or...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TODAY.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 27. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Comments / 22