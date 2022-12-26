Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Superior
A Superior family has been displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 1300 block of N. 17th Street, just before 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a second story window. Officials say the fire started in an...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: One Arrested After Stabbing In Spirit Valley Neighborhood, Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
UPDATE (December 27, 4:42 p.m.) — Duluth Police say they have located and arrested a 66-year-old man who stabbed a woman around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation. ORIGINAL POST:. DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that...
WDIO-TV
Woman stabbed on 4900 block of Grand Ave.
Update: Around 4:05pm, police apprehended a 66-year-old man in relation to the incident. Charges are pending. A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Duluth Police responded to the 4900 block of Grand Avenue around 3:15 p.m. They say a woman had been stabbed by another man.
kdal610.com
Arrest Made In Duluth Stabbing
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police have arrested a 66 year old man in connection with the stabbing of a woman Tuesday afternoon. The stabbing was reported around 3:15 p-m in the 4900 block of Grand Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Hall closed due to water leak
The Duluth City Hall offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to a water leak. Facilities staff are on site to fix the issues as quickly as possible. A sprinkler head was accidentally hit causing causing the leak. Other City staff will be working remotely. The...
WDIO-TV
Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids woman sentenced for taking money from Glen’s Army Navy
Lynda Gillson, 62, is facing five years of probation for theft from the family business, Glen’s Army Navy in Grand Rapids. She was sentenced in Itasca County on Tuesday this week. Along with the probation, she will have to pay back $78,500. Gillson was originally charged with nine felonies.
WDIO-TV
Essentia shares top baby names of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, Essentia is rounding up the most popular baby names of the year. Across Minnesota, more than seven babies were born each day at Essentia Health locations in 2022. That adds up to 2,612 babies entering the world at an Essentia hospital. 1,473 at St....
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
WDIO-TV
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic to Reopen at Cub Foods
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic located in Cub Foods in Duluth will be reopening on Thursday, December 29 after closing during the pandemic. It is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns. It is covered by most insurance. They treats ailments like: Allergies/hay fever,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
WDIO-TV
Jason’s top five January events
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this January. It’s a mix of activities at the DECC and some related to the big Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The Duluth Wedding Show. Saturday, January 14. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The largest and most...
FOX 21 Online
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
boreal.org
Wintry mix ahead for Thursday before snow returns
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 28, 2022. A small system will bring a wintry mix to the Northland Thursday. Freezing drizzle and snow is expected during the day before turning to all snow overnight. Light accumulations of snow are expected, but a glaze of ice can...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
WDIO-TV
Up North: Women’s Night at Lester-Amity Chalet
Skihut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS (Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores) and DXC (Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club) all partner up every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for social fat bike riding, skate skiing and classic skiing at Lester-Amity Chalet for their Women’s Night event. “Try it and you’ll love it....
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Duluth Denfeld falls in holiday classic opener, Ely rallies past Moose Lake Area
On Tuesday the Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey team fell to Irondale 3-2 in the first round of their Heritage Holiday Classic at the Duluth Heritage Center. Owen Hindermann scored first for the Hunters to lead 1-0 after the second period; the goal marking the first of his collegiate career. Denfeld now sits 4-5-1 on the season.
WDIO-TV
Mayor Larson provides 2022 year-end report
Today in a news conference at Duluth City Hall, Mayor Emily Larson laid out progress made by City administration and staff in 2022 on initiatives in four areas. “We picked those four with intention. It was partly a reflection of what we are hearing. People want to see action, and it’s partly knowing where we can build upon the strengths that we have and leverage that growth for the future,” says Mayor Larson.
