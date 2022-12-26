MONCTON, New Brunswick - Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B. "I really liked the way we bounced back tonight," said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. "We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time." In the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO