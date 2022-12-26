Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Related
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road closure on Northbound Parkway access road
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
As snow melts, Huntsville police asking motorists to retrieve abandoned cars
Some roads in Huntsville remain closed Tuesday following Monday’s ice and snow. According to Huntsville police, most roads have been reopened as of 11:30 a.m., but a few remain impassable. Police recommend following the department’s social media accounts, where updates are posted. Drivers are asked to use caution...
WHNT-TV
Insurers Say Icy Road Crashes Are Covered
If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys...
WHNT-TV
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive
Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
WAFF
Car wreck causes lane blockage on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176. According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue...
WAAY-TV
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
Huntsville Police say not to call for minor accidents due to high call volume
HPD said on social media that motorists involved in minor accidents where no one was injured and vehicles are still operable to refrain from calling the department.
How to react if you’re stranded during icy road conditions
Hundreds of vehicles were abandoned and other drivers stranded after winter weather across the valley Monday.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WAFF
Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
ALEA reports icy roadways
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways: Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road. Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain. Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278. Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible. Marshall County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Dekalb County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
Man charged with murder in Decatur Walmart incident asks for mental health evaluation
The attorney for a man charged with fatally running over a woman at the Decatur Walmart has asked for a transfer to receive a mental evaluation.
WAFF
Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man. The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville. Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Comments / 0