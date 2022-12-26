ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Insurers Say Icy Road Crashes Are Covered

If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. If you leave your car behind because of a crash, insurance agents say crashes due to weather are included in collision insurance. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Deadly Wreck Victim Identified

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive

Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Car wreck causes lane blockage on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176. According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ALEA reports icy roadways

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways: Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road. Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain. Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278. Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible. Marshall County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Dekalb County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

