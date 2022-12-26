ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact

By CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Multi-million-dollar wildlife restoration aims to mitigate climate change 02:09

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate.

The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.

"This is a really big deal for Minnesota," said Amelia Vohs, regulatory attorney for the nonprofit Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which pushed for the change. "We weren't counting greenhouse gas emissions for projects before we permitted them before."

Environmental officials have been pondering incorporating climate impacts into the review process since 2019 but have run into pushback from business groups, farmers and local governments who warned that more regulations would raise building costs.

The climate requirement the board passed earlier this month doesn't mandate that developers make any changes to reduce emissions. And only about 100 projects — typically large ones — go through the environmental review process annually.

Vohs said she hopes that eventually the state will adopt requirements calling for developers to reduce emissions before earning permits.

David Schulte
3d ago

then you use a picture of the green slime that always been on swamps part of swamps for thousands of years. it comes and goes oh that's right they don't teach that you in school.

Del Mahlum
3d ago

let's raise taxes that will cure the problem. that's their philosophy... and then do nothing and it's fine. Minnesota does not want to become California. if you want that move to California

David Schulte
3d ago

climate change has been going on for 10,000s and hundreds of thousands of years but you keep saying all the s***'s being done and have anybody knew how to go to the library to pull up back history of last 70 years for weather. you know this s***'s been going on since then even before that. how many drops you think Minnesota's had in the last 50 years. or it's even taking the last 70 years. you think what the job we had this year and last year it was big income pack it's a b******* lie. they didn't see how much lakes went down did they. but they sure did back in 1986 and 1987 in Minnesota. Minnetonka went down several feet lakes dried up all over the place in some areas I can see I think it's Centerville. so climate change I'll just keep on going whatever we do it ain't going to change it. it's just the money hungry b******* thing going on right now.

