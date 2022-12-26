Read full article on original website
Related
Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team. Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero’s good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league’s top defenses. It’s how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
Albany Herald
NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 17. The playoff field is rounding into shape, with nine teams now having clinched their spots. This week is full of clinching scenarios, while several teams on the short end of the scoreboard will no doubt be eliminated.
Albany Herald
Week 16 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Reaches Top-5 Status
Trevor Lawrence hasn't just proven to the Jacksonville Jaguars that they have a franchise quarterback on their hands. Instead, he has given the Jaguars something they have never had in their entire team history.
Albany Herald
Broncos-Chiefs Week 17 Betting Preview
Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs still have their eyes on securing the top seed in the AFC. Ultimately, the Chiefs need the Bengals to defeat Bills at home in Week 17 to clear a path to win out and jump Buffalo in the overall standings.
Albany Herald
Saints-Eagles Week 17 Betting Preview
The only glimmer of hope for New Orleans to make the postseason would be winning their final two games over the Eagles and Panthers. They also need Carolina to beat the Buccaneers in Week 17 and Tampa to lose the following Sunday in Atlanta. The Saints are 2-5 on the road.
Albany Herald
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in...
Albany Herald
Rams-Chargers Week 17 Betting Preview
The Chargers clinched a playoff berth last week, giving them their first postseason appearance since 2018. Despite their success, Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points this year. Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Chargers would face the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
Albany Herald
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
Albany Herald
NBA Awards Watch: Who Is Leading the MVP Race?
With the Christmas Day slate in the rearview and 2023 just a few days away, the NBA season is officially kicking into high gear. While teams are peeling back the layers of their identity with each week, award cases are starting to be made for players and coaches across the NBA.
Albany Herald
Draft position hinges on Atlanta Falcons' final two games
The Atlanta Falcons' final two games are about next season, not this one. Since the Falcons (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with a 17-9 loss to the host Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Atlanta’s last two games — home contests against the Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) on Jan. 8 — will determine how the football team heads into next season.
Comments / 0